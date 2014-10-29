Oppo N3 launches alongside 'world's thinnest smartphone'

We've known for some time that the Oppo N3 was in the pipeline, but today the company officially revealed it along with a second phone, the R5, at an event in Singapore.

The standout feature of the N3 is a motorised 16MP camera atop the handset that can rotate up to 206 degrees and move automatically when shooting selfies or panoramas.

The camera uses a Schneider Kreuznach-certified lens and offers plenty of settings for photography fans to play with. Some of the features included are ultra-macro mode, slow shutter and the ability to shoot in RAW format - that is, an unprocessed image file straight from the camera's sensor. The digital equivalent of a negative in film photography.

Aside from the camera features, the N3 boasts a 5.5-inch Full HD display, quad-core 2.5GHz Snapdragon 801 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of on-board storage space. There's also a fingerprint scanner built into the back of the device.

Obviously the camera on top adds some heft to the handset which weighs in at 192g and measures 161 x 77 x 9.9mm. It'll come running Android 4.4 KitKat.

Thin when you're winning

Dimensions are the USP of the second phone Oppo revealed, the R5, which is - for the time being at least - the "world's thinnest smartphone".

It measures an amazing 4.85mm in thickness - barely enough to support the microUSB charging port - and weighs a mere 155g.

The rest of the phone has some specifications that look good on paper, although we'll need to wait to review it to know for sure. It's got a 64-bit, 2.1GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor and 2GB of RAM. On board storage is 16GB, there's a 2,000mAh battery and the display is a 5.2-inch Full HD AMOLED one.

When it comes to the camera, it can't compete with its big brother, but still offers a f2.0 rear-facing lens in front of a 13MP Sony Exmor IMX214 sensor capable of shooting 4K video. On the front is a secondary 5MP camera with an 80 degree wide angle lens.

Oppo has revealed pricing for both of the phones, but hasn't given a definitive release date beyond "November". The Oppo N3 can be had for $649 (around £400 / AU$730) SIM-free while the R5 is slated at $499 (around £310 / AU$350). Stay tuned for our full reviews coming soon.