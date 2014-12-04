Nexus 6: where can I get it?

The Nexus 6 is even more impressive than past Nexus phones, thanks to a massive 5.9-inch 1440 x 2560 QHD display, a 2.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 13MP camera, a beastly 3220 mAh battery and a stylish new design.

So, if you want to know exactly where you can get one, when you can get it and how much it will cost, read on.

Google Play

Google Play is the obvious place to buy the Nexus 6, especially if you want it SIM-free. It's not cheap though, with the 32GB model setting you back £499, while 64GB of storage sees the price rise to £549.

The Nexus 6 did come into stock briefly, but Google sold out of its initial inventory in double quick time and the current message on Google Play reads "we are out of stock. Please check back soon."

Want some good news? When it does come back in stock you can choose from Midnight Blue and Cloud White.

Motorola

You'll be able to buy the Nexus 6 from Motorola's website where it will in all likelihood cost the same as on Google Play, but while it is available via Moto in the US, the UK site currently has no sign of the handset.

Vodafone

Vodafone is selling the Nexus 6 on a range of contracts, with delivery estimated at 1-2 weeks.

You can pick the Nexus 6 up for free on two year contracts starting of £44.50 per month, which gives you unlimited calls and texts and 7GB of 4G data, plus 24 months of Now TV, Spotify or Sky Sports Mobile TV.

If that monthly price is a little steep, pay £19 upfront to reduce the monthly outgoing to £39.50 while the monthly data allowance is still a reasonable 4GB.

O2

O2 has started selling the Nexus 6, and for anyone who picks it up before December 18 you'll get a free handsets, unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of data on a two year contract at £38 per month.

giffgaff

giffgaff, the network that piggybacks off O2, also has the Nexus 6 in the stock room, and it can be yours for free from £32.85 per month for two years.

That will give you 500 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 4G data, and you'll be rocking the 32GB, Midnight Blue handset. It's also available unlocked for £499.

EE and Three

It doesn't look like either network will be selling the Nexus 6, and Three has told us that it has no plans to sell the Nexus 6. We'll update this if that changes, but for now EE and Three fans are out of luck.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse has the Nexus 6 on pre-order, with the handset expected to arrive on doorsteps from December 8.

Caphone is offering the 32GB for £34.50 a month for two years with no upfront cost. This comes with a Vodafone contract with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB 3G mobile data. You can also buy the handset without a SIM for £499.

The 64GB model can also be pre-ordered for £39.50 a month with a Vodafone contract with 600 minutes, unlimited texts and 1GB of 3G data. You'll need to pay an upfront cost of £29.99. The SIM-free version of the 64GB handset will set you back £549.

Online retailers

Unlocked-Mobiles has opened pre-orders for the 32GB Nexus 6 at £499.99, and it's expected to ship from December 22.

Clove also has the 32GB Nexus 6 available for pre-order at £499, and once again stock is expected on December 22.

If you want to saw a couple of pounds then head over to Expansys where the 32GB, Midnight Blue Nexus 6 is on pre-order at £497.99.