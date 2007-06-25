iPhone: price plans details revealed

Apple and AT&T have revealed details of the price plans they will be offering with the Apple iPhone . Apple has also posted a video showing how customers can activate their iPhones remotely - and sign up for an AT&T account - via the iTunes Store . It demonstrates how the device can be synced with a PC or Mac as well.

There are six deals for new individual customers signing up for the iPhone, starting at $59.99 (£30) per month. As expected, the contract deals require the user to sign up for a minimum 2-year contract before activation of the iPhone's features - including the iPod functionality. The iPhone will be available in a 4GB model for $499 (£250) and an 8GB model for $599 (£300).

In addition to the individual deals for new customers, existing AT&T customers can upgrade to the iPhone by adding one of three extra monthly data packages to their existing monthly fee. This costs $20 (£10), $30 (£15) or $40 (£20), and includes data bundles plus inclusive texts.

The AT&T Individual rate plans cost from $59.99 (£30), to $219.99 (£110) per month, and are similar apart from different packages of inclusive calls and texts. Each of the deals includes unlimited data for email and web use, visual voicemail and unlimited mobile to mobile calls on AT&T.

The AT&T Individual rate plans for the iPhone include the following:

$59.99 - 450 minutes, 200 SMS, 5000 nights & weekends calls

$79.99 - 900 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$99.99 - 1350 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$119.99 - 2000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$169.99 - 4000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$219.99 - 6000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

In addition, AT&T will be offering a range of six shared Family airtime deals to new iPhone users. The Family deals run from $80 (£40) a month to $310 (£155) a month:

The AT&T Family rate plans for the iPhone include the following:

$80 - 700 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$100 - 1400 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$120 - 2100 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$160 - 3000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$210 - 4000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

$310 - 6000 minutes, 200 SMS, unlimited nights & weekends calls

Apple also posted a new video outlining the procedure for registering the iPhone online, via iTunes in a new video on the Apple iPhone website. It also shows how the phone is synced with a PC or Mac - in a similar way, in fact, to syncing iTunes.

Users can activate the iPhone and choose an AT&T mobile account from their desktop rather than in a store, using their iTunes Store account. The procedure is simple, and allows existing AT&T customers to sign up plus new users to get a new number or keep their existing mobile numbers.

However, transatlantic travellers hoping to get hold of an iPhone before the European launch should note that the registration and activation process does require a US Social Security number and other details. This is for a standard AT&T credit check before activation is completed.