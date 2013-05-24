HTC One Google edition refuses to die despite multiple denials

Will it? Won't it? At the moment it's anyone's guess

Ever since Google showed off a version of the Samsung Galaxy S4 running stock Android Jelly Bean at its I/O conference

earlier this month

, the rumour mill has been rife with reports suggesting the

HTC One

would get the same treatment.

However, on more than one occasion HTC officials have denied the Taiwanese firm is working on a Google edition of its flagship One handset, though this hasn't stopped various tipsters claiming the opposite.

The latest report in favour of a HTC One Google edition comes from the same chap who correctly predicted the vanilla Galaxy S4 - with Russell Holly from Geek claiming a "senseless" version will be unveiled in two weeks.

American Senseless

According to Holly the HTC One Google edition will only be available in the US to start with - which mirrors the Galaxy S4's availability - but he doesn't rule out a global push later on.

With sources tipping a launch in the next couple of weeks it means we could see the "Nexus edition" One go on sale with Android 4.2.2 this summer.

This would be a huge U-turn for the Taiwanese firm as it's already played down speculation with Jeff Gordon, senior global online communications manager, telling us: "HTC is not currently planning a 'Nexus Edition' of the HTC One".

Looks like we're just going to have to wait and see what happens in the next few weeks. Will HTC stand by its Sense UI, or will the swath of rumours force it into a different direction?

Find out what we thought of the HTC One in our hands-on review: