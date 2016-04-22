Trending
Here's what an Android phone from a power tool maker looks like

This cell is construction site-ready

DeWalt's take on the smartphone can take a beating

Not content with making power tools and construction equipment, DeWalt is putting out its own smartphone.

Don't let the DeWahl MD501 fool you just because its a phone – the rugged construction of the device makes it more at home on a tool belt than in your pants pocket.

The rugged-ready DeWalt Phone

DeWalt claims that its phone is rugged enough withstand falls from two meters directly onto solid concrete as well as temperatures as low as -20°C (-4°F) and as hot as 60°C (140°F).

The phone's IP68-grade body is also watertight and dust-resistant, meaning it can take a dunking in sand, mud and water for a sustained period of time.

As tough as the MD501's outside is, the insides aren't lacking either. The DeWalt phone runs Android 5.1 Lollipop, carries a 1.3GHz processor, hosts 2GB RAM and is capable of QI wireless charging.

The phone also has dual SIM card slots, which can manage both a work and personal account on the same device, run multiple contracts or simply use one card as a backup if roaming data is a regular concern.

DeWalt isn't the only construction supply company in the mobile phone game. Caterpillar's S60 smartphone is expected out next month, which also touts a thermal camera to help give you Predator-like vision.

Come to think of it, with a shell like that, maybe those folks that can't stop texting while walking should consider one of these.

