New York Marathon live stream: how to watch 2021 race online from anywhere

From Staten Island to Central Park via Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and The Bronx, the New York City Marathon has come a long way since its earliest edition in 1970, when 55 people completed laps of Central Park. After its cancellation last year, its return is being heralded by New Yorkers as a symbolic moment for the city, and you can read on as our guide explains how to watch a 2021 New York Marathon live stream from anywhere in the world.

As well as the "comeback" edition, this is also the 50th ever New York Marathon and the last of this year's World Marathon Majors.

It's a slight shame, then, that the race itself has been restricted to 33,000 runners - but with the party in full swing you'll barely notice the difference.

Women's Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir is taking part for the first time, while Kibiwott Kandie will be an intriguing watch in the elite men's race, the half-marathon supremo racing in a full marathon for the first time.

And as ever, keep an ear out for the theme from Rocky, a traditional mainstay of the event courtesy of the Bishop Loughlin High School Band.

Keep reading to find out how to live stream New York Marathon action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2021 New York Marathon in the US with and without cable

Image ESPN is nationally televising the 2021 New York Marathon in the US, with coverage starting at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT on Sunday morning, on ESPN 2. However, viewers based in the NYC area can tune in on ABC7/WABC-TV. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream the action directly through the ESPN website. Watch 2021 New York Marathon without cable Cord-cutters are in luck, too, as you can get ESPN without having an expensive cable package. Sling TV's Orange package features ESPN channels for just $35 a month - but you can save big with the latest Sling TV deal where you can get your first month for a mere $10! A more comprehensive (but more expensive) option is FuboTV, which offers a FREE 7-day trial and includes a whole host more channels than Sling on plans starting from $64.99 a month. Watch a New York Marathon live stream abroad Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described below.

How to watch 2021 New York Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your usual marathon coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking – best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe-trot and still access your preferred New York Marathon live stream. It's a very affordable workaround that's super easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream 2021 New York Marathon from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

It's remarkably easy to use a VPN, too:

1. Download and install a VPN - our top choice for streaming right now is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open up the app, choose the location that corresponds to your country, and hit the 'on' button

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - you'll now be able to watch on Sling or on Fubo on your USA server

How to live stream New York Marathon in Canada

Image In Canada, the New York Marathon is being shown on FloTrack, which costs US$29.99 per month - or US$210 for a year, which works out at US$12.49 per month. FloTrack covers loads of track and field events, live and on demand, and offers FloTrack Originals, all of which you can watch online or on your device with the FloSport app, which is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast. FloTrack's coverage starts at 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT on Sunday morning. Abroad right now? A good VPN will help you tap into your home coverage no matter where in the world you are right now.

New York Marathon live stream 2021: how to watch in the UK

Image Viewers in the UK are spoilt for choice, with the New York Marathon set to be shown live by both Discovery+ and FloTrack, with coverage getting underway at 12.30pm GMT. The Discovery+ Entertainment and Sport package costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. A subscription to FloTrack, meanwhile, costs US$29.99 per month, though you can cut that down to the equivalent of US$12.49 per month by committing to the US$210 annual package. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch the New York Marathon: live stream in Australia