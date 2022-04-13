New Radeon RX 6950XT SKUs are good news for your rig, but bad news for your wallet

Audio player loading…

A new retail listing for AMD’s Gigabyte Radeon RX 6900XT GPU series seems to have surfaced, according to leaks from reliable Twitter leaker momomo_us. This one matches an earlier posting from the Eurasian Economic Commission regulatory office, which lists SKUs for the RX 6950XT, RX 6750XT, and 6650XT SKUs.

The new leak reports that the AMD flagship will be close in price to the RTX 3090 Ti, with the former priced at AU$3,241 (about $2,400, £1,850) and the latter retailing for around AU$3,350 (about $2,475, £1,905).

Meanwhile, the EEC posting revealed that there are submissions for three 6950XT SKUs, one being the Aorus Xtreme WaterForce and the other two falling in Gigabyte's Gaming brand. AMD also submitted three RX 6750XT and four 6650XT model SKUs.

According to previous rumors, the Radeon RX 6950XT black edition could launch as early as April 20 in order to combat the RTX 3090 Ti. The grapevine also previously reported that it will exceed 2.5GHz for boost speed right out of the box.

However, AMD has yet to release any official statements confirming either the price points or the model types for the GPUs, which means you should still take all this with a healthy pinch of salt.

Via VideoCardz