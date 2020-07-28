New Nvidia GeForce driver fixes problems with Death Stranding, Forza 7 and other games

Nvidia has released a new Geforce 451.85 HotFix driver which aims to fix issues certain gamers have been experiencing in Death Stranding, as well as Forza Motorsport 7 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

The fix updates Nvidia’s Game Ready Driver 451.67, which was released earlier in July and appears to have introduced some problems for several games.

According to Nvidia’s driver release notes, the new Geforce 451.85 HotFix driver fixes an issue in Death Stranding where owners of GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs were experiencing texture corruption.

It also fixes an issue in Shadow of the Tomb Raider when in DirectX 12 mode, when the game crashes when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.

The driver also fixes a rather annoying problem in Forza Motorsport 7 where the game begins to stutter after racing a few laps.

Other fixes and how to download

The Nvidia Geforce 451.85 HotFix driver also fixes an issue where “some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.”

An issue where some displays show a green tint when Windows Night Light is active has also been addressed, as well as the Nvidia Control Panel showing incorrect information when plugged into a TV.

The driver also adds G-Sync support for Samsung’s new 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor.

You can download the Nvidia Geforce 451.85 HotFix Driver from Nvidia’s support site, or via its GeForce Experience software.

Via Wccftech