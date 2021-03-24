New iPad Pro chipset upgrade spotted in iOS 14.5 beta

The next iPad Pro could come with a brand new Apple chipset, according to code hidden within the iOS 14.5 beta.

The chip in question is the A14X, says 9to5Mac , and is based on the existing Apple M1 chip used in the newest MacBooks. If this is true, it means the next iteration of the iPad Pro will likely be more powerful and energy-efficient than its predecessor , which is powered by the A12Z Bionic.

This corroborates a recent Bloomberg report that suggests the next-generation iPad Pro will have “an updated processor that is on par with the faster M1 chip.”

The beta refers to a GPU from a chip called ‘13G’ – which is suspected to be the A14X – and since this isn’t being used to power any iOS device currently on the market, it seems likely that this new chipset is a variant of the A14 Bionic used by the iPhone 12 series and iPad Air 4 (2020) .

Given that the A12Z Bionic chipset powering the current iPad Pro didn’t represent a substantial upgrade over the A12 Bionic powering its predecessor (beyond the addition of an extra GPU core), it seems reasonable to expect the next model will arrive with a substantial performance upgrade, of the sort enjoyed by the latest MacBook Air .

The future is bright for iPad

More powerful internals aren’t the only upgrades suspected to arrive with the next iPad Pro, though.

We’ve also reported on rumors suggesting the largest variant of the new device will get a Mini-LED display, which could bring improved contrast ratios and color reproduction. Coupled with an improved chipset, this could make the iPad Pro a more suitable computing tool for professionals working with demanding software.

There’s a good chance that the new iPad Pros will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G signals, too, meaning users may enjoy the same super-fast network speeds as afforded by the iPhone 12 range.

A new camera and Thunderbolt port count among other improvements, which collectively suggest the next iPad Pro could mark a dramatic improvement over its already-capable predecessor.

Exact details are hazy on what these improvements might be, but we’ll keep you updated via our hub for all the latest rumors surrounding the new iPad Pro .

