Tech supplier Luxshare has allegedly suffered a ransomware attack

Luxshare is a key supplier to Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and more

The attackers, RansomHub are a notorious and prolific ransomware group

One of Apple’s key suppliers has allegedly suffered a ransomware attack which threatens to see confidential files including product data, design files, and employee PII (personally identifiable information) exposed.

RansomHub, the alleged attackers, have claimed the attack on Luxshare via a dark web forum, on which they claim to have stolen data regarding the suppliers timelines, as well as 3D product models and even design data - invaluable information to any competitors.

“We were waiting for you for quite some time, but it seems that your IT department decided to conceal the incident that took place in your company. We strongly recommend that you contact us to prevent your confidential data and project documents from being leaked,” the attackers said.

Competitor gold mine

Researchers from the Cybernews team explained these leaked details include not just confidential company and project information, but the PII of employees, too. This is said to include job positions, project specialties, full names, and work emails - potentially leaving them exposed to phishing attacks.

“Dates of these projects range from 2019 to 2025 and the information appears to expose sensitive business operations. Additionally, .dwg and gerber files, which are often used to create product model designs, are also included,” the researchers explained.

RansomHub is one of the most notorious ransomware groups around, rising to prominence in 2024, and claiming a staggering 75 ransom attacks by just Q2 of that year. Among its victims are high-profile targets like Kawasaki, Change Healthcare, and Planned Parenthood.

This particular attack represents serious consequences for both Luxshare and those it supplies - as the nature of the allegedly exfiltrated data would be extremely valuable to any competitor, who would likely pay a high price for the information.

