HP promises more cheap TouchPad stock

Who'd have thought the TouchPad would ever be in such demand?

HP has posted an update to its blog promising that further bargain HP TouchPad stock will make its way to the market soon.

After the company announced that it would be stopping production of its WebOS hardware, the HP TouchPad price slash (£90 for the 16GB version and £115 for the 32GB model) has seen tablet fans go into a veritable frenzy.

Mark Budgell posted on the HP blog, "We had a great response to the new price and are now temporarily out of stock on hp.com and at many local retailers. We will have more available shortly."

He also gives a web address to keep an eagle eye on for availability updates, with the promise of a notification email coming soon.

Frankly crazy

Dixons Retail Group sold out in what seemed to be a matter of seconds (although it wouldn't tell us exactly how fast or how many tablets it shifted), with scores of you telling us on Twitter that you were gutted to miss out.

Dixons Retail's head of media relations, Mark Webb, told TechRadar, "This is a good product at a great price. Demand has been phenomenal and at times it has been frankly crazy.

"We're sorry this has left a number of customers frustrated, but as you can see from your twitter feed and other social media, everybody wants one..."

A number of other online retailers have since followed suit, with bargain TouchPads currently as in demand as the unreleased iPad 3.

The best advice we can give you is to get yourself over to HP's holding page, have your credit card at the ready and hope against hope.

From HP via the Inquirer