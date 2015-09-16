Are these Amazon's new Kindle Fire tablets?

After hearing word of a new, super cheap Amazon Kindle Fire tablet, it seems the world's online flea market will have a few more models in store for us.

An AFTVnews reader recently discovered thumbnail images of four new tablets hosted on Amazon's server. On top of a six image, it seems Amazon also has plans to announce slates with a spectrum of screen sizes including seven to eight, eight to nine and a 10-inch device to likely rival the iPad Air 2 and Nexus 9.

Unlike the rumored 6.7-inch Kindle Fire, which was first revealed in a set of leaked Geekbench 3 benchmarks, it appears Amazon's other tablets will stick to the 16:10 screen resolution seen on earlier devices.

But before you put too much faith in these supposed official images, they're all incredibly tiny and low-resolution. This significantly lowers the validity of these rumors as there's not enough detail to tell if these are indeed part of Amazon's new slate family.

Will Amazon forgo making a special interface (credit: EV Leaks)

Pure Android?

That said, EV Leaks was able to dig up a much higher-resolution image of the rumored 10.1-inch Kindle Fire.

Assuming the images are authentic, the 10.1-inch Kindle looks like a blown up Kindle Fire Phone with a flatter back compared to the beveled sides of Amazon's more recent HDX Kindle Fire refresh. What's more, it appears Amazon has instituted a new user interface that drops the bookshelf approach for a more traditional set of Android app tiles.

At the rate these leaks are going, it seems like Amazon could announce its new tablets any day not even though the web-retailer has yet to announce an official reveal event.

Lead image credit: AFTVnews

