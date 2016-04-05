Amazon may turn to the sun to slim down the new Kindle

We learned of a new Kindle just over 24 hours ago, and already reports are rolling in as to what the 8th-generation ereader will bring.

Word from sources of The Wall Street Journal is that Amazon is slimming down its slate thanks to extended battery life offered by a rechargable protective case.

Smaller batteries inside the tablet would allow for a thinner figure, while the boost from the cover would shore up life for longer reading.

Shine on you crazy diamond

OK, rechargable case. Big whoop, you say.

But the chatter doesn't end there: Amazon is also reportedly developing another new Kindle case that would charge thanks to the sun.

This solar-charged cover probably won't be ready anytime soon, a source noted, though as Amazon (like Apple) tries to go greener, it doesn't sound as far-fetched as one might think.

The new Kindle is reportedly codenamed Whiskey, while the new cases are called Soda and Sunkiss. We think which one is the solar case is pretty obvious.

As for shaving off some girth for the new ereader, it's not like older Kindles are clunky. The Kindle Voyage is only 0.3 inches thick and weighs 6.7 ounces/0.4 pounds, but as tablets slim down across the industry, it's no surprise Amazon will (likely) tout the new Kindle's (likely) thinness and (likely) lightness.

The rechargable and solar-charging cases are good gimmicks, but as accessories that will no doubt have their own price tags, they may be met with some customer backlash.

We'll know all about the new Kindle next week. Until then, let the rumors continue to fly.