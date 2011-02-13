Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 confirmed: specs revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 (P7100) sees Samsung setting itself up as a serious contender for the iPad.

Announced just before the Samsung's official Mobile World Congress 2011 press announcement, the Samsung Galaxy Tab II has a number of upgraded specifications from its predecessor.

The top-line specifications include a bigger screen. This time the Galaxy Tab 10.1 is sporting a 10.1-inch, 1,280x800-pixel display - hence the name.

The Galaxy Tab 10.1 has a 1GHz dual-core processor, 802.11n Wi-Fi and HSPA+ HSPA+ and Bluetooth 3.0.

You'll be glad to hear that is seems that Samsung hasn't actually done any customisation to Android 3.0, so we should see the OS come in its purest form.

Coming to Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 will be coming to its network, with other specs for the tab including that it will be a very thin 10.9mm and will weigh just 599g.

There is also Flash 10.1 support and the Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 also has dual surround-sound speakers so it is packed with audio goodness.

There is also an 8MP rear-facing camera with and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera for things like video calling.

When it comes to video the Tab will support MPEG4/H263/H264 and you will be able to play 1080p Full HD video on it a 30fps.

If you want ot shoot video, then this will be done at 1080p Full HD video, 24fps.

There's no Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1 UK release date as of yet, but TechRadar will let you know as soon as we are given word.