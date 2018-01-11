Misfit Path is one of the smallest hybrid smartwatches ever made

One of the best things about hybrid smartwatches is that they strike a more reasonable balance in size somewhere between a proper smartwatch and an analog smartwatch. But at CES 2018, the Misfit Path puts forward an even smaller form factor than we’ve seen, making it an ideal fit for those with small wrists or just a particular tastes in time pieces.

When it comes to tech, a reduction in size is always nice, but what’s even better is when there aren’t any features sacrificed in the process. In a nutshell, that’s what the Path.

We got our hands on a non-functioning prototype of the hybrid wearable here at CES, and our early taste of the design and fit make us excited to try the final product.

Look and feel

The Path very much looks like a Misfit project, with a bold, cohesive design that makes a statement without having to yell about it. Despite its diminutive size, there’s still plenty of room for Misfit to add some nice touches, like the ever-so-slightly curved glass presentation on the Path’s face.

It promises to launch with form and function in tow, including beloved hybrid features like customizable buttons so that you can launch specific apps on your phone straight from the watch.

When it releases in the spring around the globe, it will cost $149.99 (about £110, AU$190) in four subdued color options: Stainless Steel, Rose Tone, Gold Tone, and Stainless Steel with Gold Tone Accent.