Microsoft unleashes important update to cure Surface Pro 3 battery blues

Microsoft has just released a fresh firmware update for the Surface Pro 3 which cures a serious issue some owners experienced with LGC batteries, whereby the device failed to charge when plugged in.

We reported on this bugbear back in September, and a few days later Microsoft officially acknowledged that there was a problem affecting a ‘limited’ amount of users – and the firm clarified the issue wasn’t caused by a previous firmware update, which addressed another battery problem (a long-standing issue with Simplo power packs).

At any rate, a system firmware update has now been issued, which Microsoft says: “Corrects an error that may occur on a limited number of Surface Pro 3 devices where the full charge capacity of the battery is misreported to the operating system and device firmware.

“This update corrects the firmware component that functions as a ‘fuel gauge’ so that the battery capacity is accurately reported.”

Microsoft notes that before you apply the update, you should ensure that your SP3 is plugged into the power socket, and that no other devices are connected to its USB ports (and the Surface Docking Station isn’t being used). Your device should also show at least a 40% charge level.

In a related FAQ, the company stated: “Once this fix is applied to a Surface Pro 3, the reported full charge capacity will self-correct over the next several charge and discharge cycles.”

Flaws in the fix?

The bad news is that some folks on the long-running thread complaining about the issue on Microsoft’s Answers forum are saying that the fix doesn’t appear to work (with some seeming to indicate that this could be because their battery charge level is at 0%, and they can’t apply the update or do anything about this).

In the FAQ, Microsoft also addressed the issue of refunds for those who paid for an out-of-warranty exchange of their SP3 due to this battery flaw. The company said it was “committed to making sure that the people who experienced this issue are taken care of”, and that it had emailed any affected parties and given them a refund over the course of October.

If you haven’t been contacted regarding a refund, then you can get in touch with Microsoft’s Surface support here and make your case.

Meanwhile, if you’ve applied the update and seen it work successfully – or it has failed – then let us know in the comments below.

