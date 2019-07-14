Leaked Huawei Mate 30 Pro images show front display, face recognition tech

Unofficial shots of the upcoming Huawei Mate 30 Pro have leaked out on Chinese social media site Weibo, giving us one of our clearest looks yet at what Huawei's next flagship phone could have in store.

The images, reposted at Tme.net, show a large, curved front display and what seems to be some sophisticated front-facing camera technology – perhaps a sign that Huawei is readying its own rival to Apple's Face ID.

While the freshly leaked photos don't quite match up with earlier leaks – which showed a Samsung-style cut-out instead – this could well be the design direction Huawei takes as it looks to improve on what the P30 phones have to offer.

A whopping 6.7-inch screen could be on the way with the Mate 30 Pro, sources suggest, and that would seem to match up with what we can see in the photos embedded below.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tme.net) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tme.net) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tme.net)

Inside the phone, tipsters are pointing to a Kirin 985 processor and a 5G modem. Around the back we're expecting a quad-lens camera – though we should emphasize that all these details are unconfirmed at the moment.

Aside from all the other challenges that go into developing a phone, Huawei is also dealing with the threat of losing access to Android, as a result of continuing tensions with the US. At the moment, it looks like the Mate 30 Pro will come with Android Q on board.

If Huawei does stick with a wider front-facing notch to house some advanced camera technology, that would match the design of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro – which happened to be one of our favorite handsets of 2018.

The pressure is on Huawei to come up with an even better successor, even without the complications of its ongoing US trade ban. At the moment, October is our best guess for when the phone might show up.