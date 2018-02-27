Leak suggests the Xiaomi Mi 7 will have an iPhone X-like notch design

Xiaomi recently confirmed the Mi Mix 2S to debut on 27 March. It has now been followed up by a leak from an industry insider, Mocha RQ, who claims that the Mi 7 will be launched in June. Further in his leak, he shared some new insights about the phone.

Mocha RQ has speculated that the Mi 7 will be announced in June and the reason for the delay, as he states, is the complications in fitting the in-screen fingerprint sensor on the phone.

While GizmoChina says the reason behind the delay could be to avoid internal clash between the two flagships from the company— the Mi Mix 2s and the Mi 7. Releasing both in such a short span will possibly hurt the sales of these phones.

There have been rumours circulating about the screen and design of the phone. Mocha claims that the Mi 7 will be a 6-inch Samsung display and has an iPhone X-like notch design. Although the leaked images of the phone tell a different story. The images suggest a thin edge-to-edge forehead bezel and literally no bezel at the bottom.

As per the firmware files that leaked last week, the Mi 7 is said to sport an OLED display that might bring the Always-On display feature. It may pack a 3170 mAh battery which is said to come with wireless charging support.

The Mi 7 would be coming in 8GB and 6GB RAM variants with Snapdragon 845 SoC. Also, we might see the presence of AI and a vertical camera module similar to Redmi Note 5 Pro. We expect the phone to run on Android Oreo as the Mi Mix 2s is also rumoured to land with the same version of Android.

