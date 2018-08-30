Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport headphones: now water resistant and more comfortable

Jaybird has announced the latest addition to its X-series at IFA 2018 - Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones.

Designed for outdoor athletes, these headphones have been upgraded to now be water-resistant, rather than just sweat-proof, although there's no recommendation to take these things swimming, despite being able to submerge them for up to a meter for half an hour.

In addition, Jaybird claim they have a more comfortable fit than previous headphones in the series due to new silicon fins, ultra-soft silicon tips and exclusive-to-Jaybird Comply Ultra foam tips, which feature unique thermo-reactive foam that conforms to your ear canals for a more comfortable and secure fit.

If that’s not enough to tempt, the Jaybird X4 headphones also have eight hours' battery life, a new Speed Cinch cord management system - which allows you to adjust the length of the cable - and the sound can be fully customized using the Jaybird app.

Jaybird X4 price... talk to me.

The Jaybird X4 Wireless Sport Headphones will be available to pre-order from the Jaybird website staring August 30 and will release globally in September 2018. The headphones retail at $129.99 (£109.99 or around AU$180).

It's interesting that these water-resistant headphones haven't been tipped for swimming as well, but that protection doesn't sound like it can stand being slapped in and out of water - it's often the pressure of the water that will cause seals to corrupt, rather than just being submerged.

The headphones will also be coming in Black Metallic/Flash, Alpha Metallic/Jade for the general public, and a third color, Storm Metallic/Glacier, will be found at Best Buy and jaybirdsport.com

