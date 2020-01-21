iPhone 12 range might not have a brand new design after all

The iPhone 12 Pro Max might look almost identical to the 11 Pro Max, above

As well as plenty of changes to the internals, we were also expecting some significant external changes for the iPhone 12 range, with earlier leaks pointing to a less curvy frame, similar to the one used by the iPhone 4. However, a new leak suggests we won’t be getting that after all.

According to 3D printed mock-ups of the iPhone 12 range obtained by Macotakara from sources in Apple’s Chinese supply chain, the design is seemingly set to be very similar to the iPhone 11 range, with the only real visible differences apparently being in the dimensions and the cameras.

As for those dimensions, the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 'Pro Max' (or whatever the top-end model ends up being called) will apparently be slightly taller than the 158mm iPhone 11 Pro Max, but just 7.4mm thick, where the 11 Pro Max is 8.1mm.

Splitting the difference

According to Makotakara the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 sits halfway between the height of the iPhone SE (123.8mm) and the iPhone 8 (138.4mm), so it’s probably around 131mm tall.

The 6.1-inch size on the other hand is said to sit between the height of the iPhone 11 (150.9mm) and the iPhone 11 Pro (144mm), so likely around 147 or 148mm. Given that the iPhone 11 also has a 6.1-inch screen, that would mean the bezels are smaller on the 6.1-inch iPhone 12.

The site also shared some other details, saying – as has previously been rumored – that the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models have a dual-lens rear camera, while the 6.7-inch model has a triple-lens one.

They also said that the 6.7-inch model has a bigger camera sensor than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and that the three sizes each have a different number of mic holes on the bottom edge.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt, especially so far out from the launch of the phones. That said, most sources seem broadly in agreement about the number of cameras. The overall design though just got a little less clear.

