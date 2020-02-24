How to watch The Bachelor online: stream season 24 from anywhere

It’s been 18 years since ABC’s The Bachelor first aired in the US, leaving a trail of spin-offs, broken hearts and hopeless romantics in its wake. It returned for its 24th season with amorous singleton Peter looking to find "the one" among a group of 30 female contestants. You won’t have to miss a second, though, as we detail below how to watch The Bachelor online from anywhere in the world.

Watch the Bachelor online: when and where? Catch Season 24’s latest episodes on ABC, broadcast live every Monday from 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 8pm PT. You can also stream the show live at ABC online as well as view previous episodes.

As true-blue Bachelor fans will be aware, Season 15 of The Bachelorette saw Peter Weber in the running to be Hannah Brown's future hubby. Despite their steamy night of passion in a Greek windmill on episode nine, Hannah bequeathed her final two roses to Jed and Tyler, leaving Peter devastated.

It's safe to say that audiences are wishing Peter much soul-mate shaped happiness this time round, but we'll have to see what drama the contentious fantasy suites episode produces first. As Shakespeare said once, "the course of true love never did run smooth." Or, translated for reality TV: "Expect turbulence!"

Read on to discover how to watch The Bachelor online from anywhere in the world.

Watch The Bachelor online from outside your country

If you happen to be away from home – visiting relatives or abroad looking for your own paramour in distant climes – don't despair. You can easily keep up with who’s being handed those red roses.

Say you're in a country where this content isn't available to stream. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch The Bachelor online no matter where you are. This simple bit of kit changes your IP address so that you can access episodes live or on demand as they become available, just as if you were at home.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, although we recommend ExpressVPN. It's fast, simple, and straightforward to install. It's also compatible with a whole host of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android software. ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be privy to all the backbiting, romance and shock evictions that The Bachelor can offer, no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch The Bachelor online in the US

Easy. If you have cable you can enjoy the most recent episode of The Bachelor on ABC from 8pm ET and PT or 7pm CT. ABC also has a free online platform where you can watch live episodes or re-watch previous instalments from the current season, but you may need to enter your cable provider details first. Alternatively, there are a slew of TV streaming services that should give you access to ABC programming. Each platform comes with a free trial period, usually of around 7-days:

Hulu + Live TV : One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, episodes of The Bachelor are online to watch the day after the program airs.

: One basic plan with over 65 channels and On Demand content for $54.99 p/m. Numerous add-ons are available. Check to see if ABC is available in your area. If you can't stream it live, episodes of The Bachelor are online to watch the day after the program airs. AT&T Now : Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream.

: Has numerous plans, the cheapest being $65 p/m for over 40 channels, which includes ABC as well as HBO. As ABC is only available in select markets you should check to ensure you have access to the channel's live stream. YouTube TV : $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code.

: $44.99 for over 70 channels. Episodes of The Bachelor can be watched On Demand and live, though double check ABC is available to stream in your area by entering your zip code. Amazon Prime Video: You can buy the most recent episodes of The Bachelor without being registered to Amazon Prime ($1.99 for SD quality). Additionally, the ABC app can be downloaded to Android devices (Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, Xbox 360) at no cost, but you'll need to enter your cable provider credentials. Be aware that ABC's live broadcasts are only available in select markets.

How to watch The Bachelor online in Canada

Citytv airs episodes of The Bachelor weekly at 7pm ET – a whole hour before it reaches screens in North America. Its online platform also allows you to watch the show live and to catch-up with previous episodes for free...but you'll need to enter your TV provider details first.

How to watch The Bachelor online in the UK

Alas, there’ll be no canoodling for Brits, with Season 24 of The Bachelor unavailable across the pond. As ITVBe currently only offers a handful of old episodes from Season 23, it may be some time before the UK catch up to Peter Weber's antics.

How to watch The Bachelor online in Australia