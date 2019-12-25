How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019: stream from UK or abroad

Missing Strictly Come Dancing? Us too, and the winners for 2019 may been crowned but that doesn't mean we still can't have a Christmas ball.

That's right...Strictly is waltzing back on our screens with a Christmas Special! That means a full hour of foxtrots, jives and many more spectacular dances. Make sure you keep reading as we tell you how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 online - no matter where you are in the world.

Watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019: when's it on? Former Strictly contestants and celebrities will be cha-cha-cha'ing onto your screen on Christmas Day at 4.40pm on BBC One. Are you away on holiday when it airs? Scroll down to see how you can still catch it.

Get your dancing shoes on or pyjamas (it will be Christmas after all) and get ready for what's set to be a incredible fun and festive Strictly show.

Fans will be treated to performances by some familiar former contestants, including Gemma Atkinson, Joe Sugg and Mark Wright. With the former duo performing alongside their real-life partners,

But that's not all! Strictly has confirmed that the Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold will also be performing, dressed as none other than The Grinch - he will be dancing with Luba Mushtuk. So, if you're ready for candy canes, bells and all the glitter and gold then just keep reading as we tell you how you can get your Christmas dancing fix.

And for those of you outside of the UK, do not worry you don't have to miss out on all the festive fabulous action, you can simply live stream Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 by using a VPN service.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special online for free in the UK:

Ready to catch all of the wonderful celebrity magic? We most certainly are and luckily, it is pretty straightforward to watch. Just head over to BBC One on your TV on Wednesday, December 25 at 4.40pm.

Or, if you would rather watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special online instead, BBC iPlayer will be the place to stream. Or, use the service TVPlayer.com. It's a free and easy to use platform giving access to a number of different channels.

Stream Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special from anywhere else in the world for free:

Taking a Christmas holiday? Unfortunately, you may find that Strictly is geo-restricted, meaning you can't watch it while you're out of the UK. Thankfully, there is an easy way around this block - a VPN.

This allows you to move your IP address back to the UK and continue to watch the Strictly Christmas Special uninterrupted. Once you've got your UK IP address in place you can then head over to either of the platforms mentioned above - BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.

Check out the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special 2019 trailer: