How to watch Strictly Come Dancing: Christmas Countdown Special 2020 online anywhere

Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse quickstepped their way to the Glitterball to wrap up the latest series of Strictly, but fear not dance fans, Father Christmas has delivered one more fabulous helping of the show to bring some festive sparkle to our screens. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Countdown Special online and from anywhere - including how to watch Strictly free in the UK.

Watch Strictly Christmas Countdown Special onlne Strutting your stuff to Strictly couldn’t be easier! As long as you have a TV license, anyone in the UK can watch the broadcast for FREE on BBC One. And, if you happen to miss it, then you can always stream it on-demand through BBC iPlayer - and from anywhere with a VPN. The Strictly Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 4.45pm GMT on BBC One.

The 2020 Strictly Christmas Special will break with tradition because of you-know-what, so instead of inviting former contestants to perform a festive number, we'll instead count down through the best, or perhaps most memorable, 25 Strictly routines of all time, as voted for by the public.

With Strictly now 18 series old, there's no shortage of iconic moments to choose from, and there's bound to be one or two that may just have slipped out of your memory bank. Jill Halfpenny's perfect 40 in the final of series two, perhaps, or Ed Balls' Gangnam Style masterclass, or indeed Max George's jaw-droppingly disturbing tribute to The Simpsons.

Fortunately, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be on hand to guide us through the countdown, and they'll be joined by the judges, professionals and a few celebrity guests. But best of all, the pros will be treating us to a brand new group dance.

Whether you prefer to sit back or limber up and sway along, here's how to watch the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Countdown Special online from anywhere in the world.

More festive fun: how to watch Home Alone online

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special FREE online in the UK

The Strictly Christmas Special airs Christmas Day at 4.45pm GMT. UK residents can breezily tune in and watch their favourite celebrities shimmy and shake all over the place because all that's required is a TV license, then you can switch over and enjoy on BBC One via aerial, satellite or cable. You can also watch the show online, using BBC iPlayer or TVPlayer.com. If you're otherwise occupied during its initial broadcast, you don't have to miss out - it will be available to watch on-demand through BBC iPlayer, which is compatible with numerous devices, including your laptop, tablet, smartphone, and smart TV.

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing from outside the country

Not in the country currently or living abroad? You'll be stopped from watching the usual BBC broadcast thanks to annoying geo-blocking.

To get around that, you can simply purchase a VPN and quickstep into a UK IP address. Then all that is left to do is watch via a dedicated TV streaming website like TVPlayer.com. It's as easy as cha-cha-CHA.

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream this Christmas special for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go direct to BBC iPlayer or use TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free and the best legal way to stream every minute of the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special if, for whatever reason, you don't fancy going direct to the iPlayer service itself.