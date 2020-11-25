How to watch Saved by the Bell reboot 2020: stream the new Peacock show from anywhere

Popular 90s teen sitcom Saved By The Bell is the latest classic TV show to receive a 2020 reboot - and it's out now on NBC streaming service Peacock. Fans of the original aren't likely to be disappointed, with old favorites Zack, Slater, Kelly, and Jessie all back as adults, joining a host of new cast members that make up the Bayside High of the 21st century. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch the Saved By The Bell reboot online and stream Peacock's 2020 version of the show from anywhere in the world today.

Those new cast members include John Michael Higgins as Bayside’s new boss-in-chief, Principal Toddman, while Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Belmont Cameli and Dexter Darden star as the new crop of students.

Watch Saved by the Bell 2020 reboot All episodes of the 2020 Saved by the Bell reboot are available now on Peacock in the US. Full global TV and streaming details are below. For anybody abroad and away from their usual broadcaster, you can always grab an A-grade VPN deal and stream just like you would at home.

From the old school, Mario Lopez reprises his role as lovable meathead AC Slater, now Bayside's (what else) gym teacher, while Elizabeth Berkley's Jessie Spano is now a parent, mother of the captain of Bayside's football team, and the school counsellor.

They're understood to have the largest roles of the original gang, but Tiffani Thiessen is also back as Kelly Kapowski and it just wouldn't be Saved by the Bell without Zack - Mark Paul Gosselaar's character coming back as the Governor of California, no less! Still married to Kelly (obvs!), their son Mac Morris (Hoog), is now a student at the school in the reboot.

Fans of the original can expect plenty of knowing references and in-jokes typical of the show's humor, but the Saved the Bell reboot also promises to tackle plenty of serious issues. Its central storyline, for instance, is the integration of students from a recently closed low-income high school into the traditionally preppie Bayside fold.

Intrigued? Read on as we explain how to watch Saved by the Bell 2020 and stream the reboot online with Peacock today.

How to watch the Saved by the Bell reboot from outside your country

Heading abroad again now that global travel restrictions are easing? Then trying to tune into Peacock like you would from home is likely going to be impossible because of geo-blocking.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, only from anywhere in the world.

Use a VPN to watch Saved by the Bell 2020 online from anywhere

How to watch Saved by the Bell reboot online stream every new 2020 episode in the US

Saved by the Bell's 2020 reboot is launching exclusively on Peacock, NBC's new streaming service, in the US. All 10 episodes are out now and available to watch online on the platform with a Peacock Premium subscription which costs just $5 a month and can be checked out for nothing thanks to the FREE 1-week Peacock trial. Those who like what they see and think the might be in it for the long haul can save by taking advantage of a Peacock Annual plan - which can save 20% on a for a limited time with this Peacock Black Friday deal. A Peacock Premium Plus option is also available if you want to strip out ads completely and costs $10 a month on a rolling basis - or save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan. In addition to the 2020 Saved by the Bell reboot, Peacock has all of the original Saved by the Bell series, plus its many offshoots and specials (The College Years, Hawaiian Style, Wedding in Las Vegas). Peacock is available on a wide range of devices. As web-based service on PCs and laptops, it's also compatible with: iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, Vizio Smartcast, select LG smart TVs, and Xfinity Flex 4K. We'll let you know where to find the Peacock app you need as soon as they're live. Not in the US? Anyone from America who wants to sign up to Peacock from abroad can do so by using a VPN - if you have your US credit card details to hand, great, but you can also pay using internationally recognized PayPal, if it's more convenient.

Saved by the Bell reboot: can I watch Saved by the Bell 2020 online in the UK?

Folks in the UK are out of lock when it comes to the Saved by the Bell reboot, as NBC/Peacock has yet to hatch a deal with a provider to bring the show over to Blighty. There's not even a streaming provider we're aware of offering classic episodes of the original show, but we'll let you know when the 2020 Saved by the Bell reboot gets a UK release date - if that ever happens. However, for anyone in the UK from a country where the Saved by the Bell reboot is available (which is a great many), there's a more immediate solution. Just grab hold of a reliable VPN and you'll be able to stream the latest from Bayside High just like you would at home.

How to watch Saved by the Bell reboot (2020) online in Canada today

NBC has a deal with Corrus Entertainment in Canada that allows the network's channels to broadcast Peacock Originals in the Great White North after they've aired in the US. That means Saved by the Bell 2020 episodes air in Canada from Thursday, November 26 on linear TV on two channels, Global and the W Network, at 8pm ET/PT. Both are widely available through Canadian cable providers. Neither offers a streaming-only option, however. For that, you'll need to have a STACKTV add-on to a Prime Video subscription. You can take advantage of a FREE Prime Video trial in Canada today, with STACK also offering a few days of viewing on the house, and it'll have all episodes available for streaming immediately. If you're outside of Canada or that just sounds too complicated, don't worry - just throw a good VPN in your backpack and you can stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Saved by the Bell reboot online in Australia

Australians have it good when it comes to the Saved by the Bell reboot, as VoD service Stan is streaming the show pretty much in tandem with the US, so you can register at Bayside High 2020 today. Stan's $10 a month Basic plan provides single-stream, SD quality access to classic and cutting-edge TV series, Stan originals like Bloom and The Other Guy, and blockbuster movies. But upgrading to its Standard (S$14) or Premium ($19) plans will increase the number of devices you can stream to, while also offering an improved HD or 4K Ultra HD viewing experience. Plus, any newbies to the world of Stan can indulge themselves with a hearty 30-day free trial.

Saved by the Bell reboot cast: where's Screech?

Screech, you say?

Sadly, actor Dustin Diamond isn't taking part in the Saved by the Bell remake - but no, it's not 'cause he's dead already!

However, quirky diner owner Max (Ed Alonzo) is understood to have a recurring role, while Lisa (Lark Voorhies) will make a guest appearance.