How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

It's the first mothertucking final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, with our top four queens competing to become the first ever Global Drag Superstar. Lip syncing for the crown, make sure you know how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online from anywhere, with a totally FREE stream available on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The first global iteration of its kind, the UK is this year's host nation and sees two of its queens in the running for the international title.

In fact, it's an old-fashioned UK vs USA showdown with season one queens Blu Hydrangea and - the most famous woman in the world - Baga Chipz, taking on Mo Heart and Drag Race legend, Jujubee.

With just two of the four finalists in ownership of a coveted gold RuPeter badge, it's all to play for as Mama Ru announces the ultimate Lip Sync Smackdown for the crown.

Ready to see which of our queens will reign supreme as the global drag superstar? Keep reading to find out exactly how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online now (and 100% FREE with BBC iPlayer).

Want more RuPaul? how to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 14

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online for FREE in the UK

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country when the final of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World airs, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online no matter where you are. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to use a VPN to watch RuPaul

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch RuPaul Drag Race UK vs World online:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World final online in the US

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World final online in Canada

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online in Australia

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 14 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.