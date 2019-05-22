How to watch Killing Eve online: stream season two from anywhere

The time has finally come, Killing Eve season 2 will be coming to an end this weekend. We know, we know this is sad news, we've been almost as attached to this show as Eve and Villanelle are to each other! But the good news is that we've tracked down the best places to watch Killing Eve online so you don't have to.

Haven't watched any of this season yet? We would advise you run to your nearest TV and start watching now because you will be hooked. And if you have, we can imagine your feeling all sorts of emotions about the last episode, just waiting to catch the thrilling finale.

Whether you need to catch up on the already aired episodes of this season or want to watch episode 8 when it airs, this is the place to be to watch Killing Eve online.

Watch Killing Eve online: when's it on? The second season of Killing Eve made its return to US television on Sunday, April 7. Episodes air every Sunday meaning the next and last one is on May 26. Depending on the time zone you're in there will be a different time to tune in to BBC America for all of the rest of the episodes: ET: 8PM and repeating at 10PM

CT: 7PM and repeating at 9PM

MT: 6PM and repeating at 8PM and 11:30PM

PT: 8PM and repeating at 10PM

Considering just how popular this show has been through both seasons, the awards its won and the gripping storytelling its done so well, we are beyond excited for the ending.

The deadly game continues, so find out how to catch up on the first seven episodes and see where to watch the finale of Killing Eve season 2 in the US or, if your holiday and the launch overlap, how to watch Killing Eve online from abroad.

How to watch Killing Eve online in the US:

If you're planning on watching Killing Eve in the US it's easy! You simply need to have access to cable and a connection to a BBC America broadcast. You can also watch the show online via the internet if that's how you're planning on binging. This is possible live using the BBC America app or by going straight to BBC America as long as you have a log-in and a cable subscription. And if you've badly timed a holiday or just so happen to be out of the US while it is airing live but still want to watch Killing Eve online as each episode comes out, then there's another way. A slightly more complicated system to watch the show live involves the use of a VPN, you can find out more below.

Watch Killing Eve online from outside your country:

If you find yourself out of the country, on holiday or temporarily abroad when the show is on, don't panic just yet, there is still a chance to watch Killing Eve online as it happens. Using a little handy trick, you can get around geo-blocks and digital borders using a VPN.

This will allow you to gain access to all the Killing Eve live content as it happens without even having to be in the states by changing your IP to an American one. That way you can binge watch the show instead of enjoying the beach on your holiday...

Which VPN is best for you? Our personal favourite is ExpressVPN. And how do you use that to watch Killing Eve online? Read on to find out all you need to know.

The best way to stream Killing Eve for free outside the US is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've done the easy part for you and tested over 100 Virtual Private Networks and rank ExpressVPN as the number one best. It's quick, robust, secure and incredibly easy to use. It's compatible with devices like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation as well. But there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming Read more: The best VPN services 2019

How to watch Killing Eve online in Australia

Living in Australia often feels like TV guides are out to get you with shows coming out later than everywhere else. Thankfully that's not the case this time around. Australians can enjoy this award-winning show on ABC's iview. The first four episodes are already out and available for catch-up.

Episodes air every Saturday at 11am on iView in Australia.

How to watch Killing Eve online in the UK

There's some bad news and some good news here for UK fans. The bad news is that when it comes to Killing Eve, the US and Australia gets first dibs on viewing and it isn't yet available in the UK. The good news, an official date for the UK airing of the show has finally been announced. Viewers can expect to watch the show at some time in June this year, the exact date is yet to be announced. But if you can't wait that long and you need your Killing Eve fix then you can watch all the eight episodes of season 1 still on BBC iPlayer, not the same as the new episodes but it should hold you over.

Watch season 1 of Killing Eve online no matter your location

US season 1 - watch the whole first season on Hulu or BBC America

UK season 1 - watch the whole first season on BBC iPlayer

Canada season 1 - watch the whole first season on Crave

Australia season 1 - watch the whole first season on iView