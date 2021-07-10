How to watch Concacaf Gold Cup 2021: live stream every game from anywhere

Mexico and the United States have won each of the past 10 Concacaf Gold Cups, and they'll renew their rivalry at the tournament once more with El Tri as the reigning champions and the Stars and Stripes as hosts. We've got another summer festival of football to look forward to, so read on to find out how to watch a Gold Cup 2021 live stream from anywhere.

It's mere weeks after Gregg Berhalter's men beat Gerardo Martino's in the inaugural Nations League final. The United States came out on top then, but they're going to be taking to the field without their brightest stars at the Gold Cup, Christian Pulisic, Giovanni Reyna and Weston McKennie taking the rest of the summer off to give the MLS a chance to take center stage.

Hirving Lozano, Jesus Corona and Hector Herrera are all involved for Mexico, though Guillermo Ochoa is saving himself for the Olympics.

Costa Rica, led by Joel Campbell, are also being hotly tipped, as are Honduras, though Jamaica are shaping up as a force to be reckoned with. The Reggae Boyz got to the semi-finals two years ago, and have talent throughout their team, star man Leon Bailey set to be supported by a strong cast including Amarii Bell, Bobby Reid and the ever-intriguing Ravel Morrison.

This promises to be an intriguing tournament, and here's how to live stream Gold Cup 2021 from anywhere.

How to watch Gold Cup 2021 from outside your country

Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the Gold Cup online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you probably won't be able to watch the footy like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in. Don't sweat it, though, as you've got the option of using a VPN to tune to your preferred coverage wherever you are.

Use a VPN to live stream Gold Cup 2021 from anywhere

How to watch 2021 Gold Cup: live stream in the US with and without cable

How to watch a 2021 Gold Cup live stream in the UK

Football fans based in the UK can watch all of the Gold Cup action on Premier Sports, , which is available for £10.99 a month through Sky, or £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. There's also a streaming-only option available, costing £10.99 for the full works including Premier Sports 1 and 2, LaLiga TV, and Box Nation. Prepare for lots of late nights though, with 10pm BST the earliest kick-off time throughout the tournament.

How to watch Gold Cup 2021 soccer in Australia

In Australia, there's only one place to tune into Gold Cup action, with niche streaming service Sports Flick set to show all of the games from the tournament. Sports Flick's coverage can be streamed across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets and laptops, as well as dedicated streamers like Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. A subscription costs $14.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, and Sports Flick offers coverage of plenty more football events, including the Women’s Champions League, Chinese Super League, K League, Austrian Bundesliga, and UAE Arabian Gulf League. Kick-off times vary, but most of the action takes place before noon, with the early games set to begin at 7am AEST, and the latest at 12pm.

How to watch 2021 Gold Cup soccer in Canada

You can tune into the Gold Cup on streaming service OneSoccer in Canada, which is available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. A subscription costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 for a year, with OneSoccer also providing coverage of the Canadian Premier League, the Canadian Championship, and Mexico's LigaMX.

2021 Gold Cup teams and groups

Group A

Mexico

El Salvador

Curaçao

Trinidad and Tobago

Group B

United States

Canada

Martinique

Haiti

Group C

Costa Rica

Jamaica

Suriname

Guadeloupe

Group D