How to watch Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe: stream the special online from anywhere

Returning to screens not a moment too soon after a four-year break, Charlie Brooker is back to take issue with the Covid-19 pandemic tonight - so read on to find out how to watch Antiviral Wipe online and stream a healthy dose of sardonic satire no matter where you are in the world.

Charlie Brooker’s Anti-Viral Wipe - cheat sheet The one-off lockdown special is being aired on Thursday, May 14 at 9pm BST on BBC Two in the UK. It will be available to watch on iPlayer shortly after the broadcast.

After winning a Bafta Award for Screenwipe in 2016, Brooker put the show on ice, opting to instead concentrate on the hugely successful dystopian science fiction anthology, Black Mirror.

But being quarantined has lured Charlie back out for what what promises to be an an acerbic look at life under lockdown. As well as taking aim at the political fallout from the outbreak, he'll also be reviewing what we’ve been doing to keep ourselves occupied during the crisis.

Alongside Brooker, there's also the welcome return of collaborators Barry Shitpeas and the divinely deadpan Philomena Clunk (played by Diane Morgan). It's set to be an show no self-respecting comedy fan will want to miss - so here's how to watch Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe online tonight no matter where you are in the world.

More can't-miss TV: here's how to watch Normal People

How to watch Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe for FREE in the UK

Thursday's satire special is being shown on free-to-air BBC Two in the UK at 9pm BST. If you would prefer to use your laptop, phone, iPad or other device to watch, you can use the BBC iPlayer app to stream Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe instead - where the show will be available in its entirety on-demand following the live broadcast. Best of all, it's FREE provided you hold a valid UK TV license. You can also head over to the free to use TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

How to watch Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe from abroad

While anyone in the UK will find it easy to watch Antiviral Wipe tonight courtesy of the BBC, folks elsewhere in the world may struggle to tune in to the bastion of British television because of geo-blocking.

If this is the case, anyone from the UK who's currently abroad and holds a valid TV license in Blighty could consider using a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content and services you already pay for back home - just from anywhere in the world.

There are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch the show at home from anywhere on the planet.