How to watch Celebrity Big Brother 2019 online for free in the US or abroad

The US version of Celebrity Big Brother is in to its second season with a star-studded cast. There's an array of big names of TV, sport and politics all heading into the house and we have the information you need of how to watch Celebrity Big Brother this year.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother 2019: when's it on? CBS is your destination for Big Brother on TV. It's usually on at 8pm ET, 5PM PT and will be showing throughout the week on select days.

Coming back after a successful first season, Celebrity Big Brother is returning (along with host Julie Chen Moonves) with a whole host of new celebrities. The likes of Jonathon Bennett (Mean Girls' Aaron Samuels), actor and comedian Tom Green and Anthony Scaramucci aka 'the Mooch' who will be aiming to avoid his second eviction from a famous house!

There's no reason to miss this year's Big Brother - you can even watch if you're outside the US or on holiday while it's on. And if you're a reality TV mega-fan living outside the US, with our help you too will be able to tune in.

So if you're excited to get into the new season keep reading to discover how to watch Celebrity Big Brother US online - even if you're outside the country using a VPN service - with our guide on how to stream for free.

NFL fan? Then check out our guide to watching a Super Bowl live stream

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother online in the US:

Big Brother is being broadcast on CBS and will be kicking off on January 21 and going until February 13. Episodes will be aired throughout the week at 8PM ET / 5pm PT.

If you want to live stream the show to your mobile, tablet or computer you can do so via CBS all access. That will cost you $5.99 a month or you can get a week free with a trial. It seems that CBS will have full rights to the show, so unfortunately there isn't much choice outside of this.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother online from anywhere else in the world:

OK, you may have known how to watch in the US. So here comes the clever bit if your Big Brother addiction means you need that fix while you're away on holiday, or you're from overseas and need to indulge in your guilty pleasure US-style.

Download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the US and then grab CBS All Access as described above. It means that you'll be able to log in as if you were sat in the US, a privilege that wouldn't otherwise be available due to CBS's geo-blocking.

If this sounds good to you, then follow the steps below to get watching Celebrity Big Brother online:

1. Download and install a VPN

The only way we can think of to watch celebrity Big Brother outside the US is to download and install a Virtual Private Network. We've tested all of the biggest and best VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are other great VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3 months FREE with an annual plan

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great, affordable choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2019

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the US - it's super easy to do.

3. Get CBS All Access

The CBS website is going to be your best choice for streaming every minute of CBB 2019. There's even a one-week free trial available.



The only downside if you aren't from the US is that it will ask for a zip code and American payment card details, too.

Where can I watch Big Brother using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream BB from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Main image courtesy of CBS