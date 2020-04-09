Honor 30 Pro shown off with quad-lens camera in seemingly official renders

The Honor 30 Pro looks to have a different camera setup to the Honor 20 Pro (above)

Hot on the heels of a big specs leak, we’ve now seen what appears to be official press renders providing a clear view of the Honor 30 Pro from the back.

Shared on Weibo (a Chinese social network) and spotted by IndiaShopps, the renders were apparently originally shared by Zhao Ming (Honor’s president) during a live broadcast.

The main detail is clearly the quad-lens camera in the top left corner, which includes a periscope telephoto lens – we can tell that because it’s square, which is usually the case for periscope lens designs.

Read our full Honor 20 Pro review

Check out what we thought of the Honor 20

These are the best Honor phones

Honor 30 Pro Renders Officially Revealed, Reveals Matrix Quad Camera ModuleRead More: https://t.co/1ZWJXA2nJI#Honor30Pro pic.twitter.com/RNTozg3PxtApril 8, 2020

IndiaShopps additionally claims that one of the sensors is a 50MP one, but that doesn’t appear to be mentioned anywhere in the leak, so presumably the site is basing that on earlier rumors.

In any case, the rest of the back looks fairly plain if glossy, and the Honor 30 Pro is shown in both blue (or possibly silver) and grey shades.

The front isn’t visible and no specs have been revealed here, but based on previous leaks we’re expecting the Honor 30 Pro to have a top-end Kirin 990 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM, a 6.57-inch 1080 x 2340 screen, and a 3,900mAh battery. It will also be joined of course by the slightly lower end Honor 30, and possibly even the Honor 30 Lite.

All the official details will be available soon, as the Honor 30 range is set to be announced on April 15 and TechRadar will be sure to bring you all the news on the day, as well as any other credible leaks in the run up.