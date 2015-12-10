These are the Golden Globe 2016 nominees from Netflix, Hulu and Amazon

Streaming services have proven they can stand up strong against traditional broadcasters when it comes to original programming, with Netflix taking the top spot for the most nominations for the 2016 Golden Globes, which were announced this morning.

Netflix, which has announced it will have 31 original shows next year, dominated with eight nominations, beating out past top dog HBO, which last year had 15 nominations for the Golden Globes. This year, the Home Box Office nabbed seven nods.

Amazon and Hulu have also proven they have the chops to compete with traditional broadcasters.

Amazon Originals garnered five nominations, and though Hulu just got just the one nomination, it still beat out NBC, which got no nominations at all this year and is the network on which the Golden Globes 2016 awards ceremony is broadcast.

Funny streams

Netflix's Narcos and Orange is the New Black got two nominations each, while House of Cards, Frank and Gracie and Master of None each received a nod, as did Netflix's first feature film, Beasts of No Nation.

Hulu received its single nomination for Casual, while Amazon got two nominations for Mozart in the Jungle and three for Transparent.

We're also going to include HBO in this list, as the cable network falls into an interesting category this year, having launching its own standalone, cable-cutter's option, HBO Now.

HBO's TV series nominees include Silicon Valley and Game of Thrones, which received only one nomination each, while Veep got two. Its TV movies or "limited series" Bessie, Show Me a Hero and Nightingale each received a nod as well.

Interestingly, the "Best TV series, comedy" category has basically been taken over by streaming services this year, with the nominees made up of Orange is the New Black, Silicon Valley, Transparent, Veep, Casual and Mozart in the Jungle.

Still, while it's great to see non-tradtional broadcasters receive attention, we'll have to wait to find out how well they actually do when the awards ceremony airs January 10.