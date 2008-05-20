Sony updates its Bravia range... again

It seems that the TV folk at Sony have been mighty busy recently. Not only did the company announce updates to its 4000 series just last month (the W4000) along comes another release, the KDL-V4000.

At first glance the V4000 range is similar in look and design to the W4000, except that it lacks a few specs, such Live Colour Creation, xv colour and the rather gimmicky USB picture frame option.

Walk the LINE

Looks-wise, these 1080p Full HD LCD TVs are inspired by Sony’s ‘draw the LINE’ concept. What’s the ‘draw the LINE’ concept, we hear you shout? Well, according to Sony, it’s: “designs inspired by the horizon where beautiful images float above it.” So now you know.

The new range comes primarily in three sizes (40in, 46in and 52in) but more are pencilled in for later in the year.

As with Bravias of the past, home cinema viewing is unprecedented. Contrast ratio is 33,000:1 so blacks should really be black, while those with Blu-ray players will be pleased to know that the Bravia includes a 24p True Cinema mode, so your BD watching is as it nature intended.

The V4000 also houses the company’s new Engine 2 technology that promises ‘superb image detail and colour’, and there are three HDMI connections, accommodating even the hungriest HD enthusiast’s needs.

Speaking about the latest Bravia release, George Damigos, General Manager, Marketing, TV Operations Europe, Sony Europe said: “The new V4000 series is a perfect answer for anyone who’s looking to fill their living room with bigger, better Full HD pictures and sound. Best of all, it offers extraordinary value for anyone who’s serious about creating a home cinema experience like no other.”

As of yet, there’s no pricing or on-sale date, but we will be sure to keep you updated.