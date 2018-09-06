Here's the official Google Pixel 3 launch date

The Google Pixel 3 launch event will take place on Tuesday, October 9, according to an invite members of the press received today, including TechRadar.

It's happening in New York City, and we expect Google to unveil as many as three Pixel phones, according to the last several months of rumors and definitive leaks.

The Google Pixel 3 launch event time will be 11am ET (7am PT, 4pm BT, or 1pm AEST the next day in Australia). Google says it will live stream the event for everyone.

The timing is no surprise. October 9 has been the rumored launch date for the past two months and both the Pixel 2 and original Pixel launched in the same time frame, October 4 in both 2017 and 2016.

Very few surprises left

Recently, there have been a number of massive Google Pixel leaks, with the smartphones finding their way into the wild several times, including being left in the back of a Lyft.

The Google Pixel 3 XL will reportedly have a 6.2-inch display with a fairly prominent notch. It's supposed to be used for what's been termed 'Super Selfies,' and it may have a variable f/1.8 and f/2.2 aperture.

That's some notch you have there

The normal-sized Google Pixel 3 is said to have a 5.4-inch screen with a bit more top and bottom bezel, but nowhere near as significant as on the Pixel 2. There's no word on whether Super Selfies will be coming to the smaller phone.

Both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and 4GB of RAM. The RAM seems low when many phones are coming with 6GB or even 8GB now. However, Google's camera has always been the standout feature, so we're reserving judgment on the specs until we see it take photos.

Then there's the mysterious cheap Pixel 3. There have been few rumors tied to this phone, but Google is said to be working on an inexpensive Pixel aimed at Apple's rumored iPhone 9. We'll see if this version pops up on October 9.

Given all of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks, they seem like a lock for next month's big launch event. It's less than a month after Apple debuts the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone 9.