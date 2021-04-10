Grand National 2021 live stream: how to watch free and from anywhere

When it comes to horse races - or to global sporting events in general - they don't come much more anticipated than the Grand National at the famous Aintree Racecourse. And - depending on your philosophy and superstitions - the day has come to either toss out the form book or bury your nose in it. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Grand National live stream from anywhere in the world - including for FREE.
Date: Saturday, April 10
Race start time: 5.15pm BST / 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT / 2.15am AEST
Venue: Aintree Racecourse, Merseyside, UK
FREE live stream: ITV Hub (UK) | Virgin Media One (Ireland)
Watch anywhere: try No. 1 overall VPN 100% risk-free
Perhaps the biggest news in the lead-up has been that there's no Tiger Roll in this year's running. The withdrawal of the 2018 and 2019 winner means Red Rum's treble remains a unique feat nearly half a century on from the legendary thoroughbred's 1977 Grand National triumph - and that this race's odds have been blown wide open.
Cloth Cap looks likely to start as one of the favourites in Tiger Roll's stead, the nine-year-old having won both of his last two races at Kelso and at Newbury. However, this will be Cloth Cap's first taste of Aintree.
Potters Corner, the winner of last year's Virtual Grand National, is a contender with bags of Aintree experience, while Secret Reprieve, Any Second Now, Burrows Saint, Discorama and The Storyteller are some of the other big names in the frame.
It's the most famous steeplechase in the world, with 40 runners and riders busting their lungs over 4 miles and 514 yards, 30 fences and two laps of Aintree Racecourse. Follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2021 Grand National live stream from anywhere - including for FREE in the UK and Ireland.
How to watch 2021 Grand National: FREE live stream in the UK
The Grand National itself scheduled for a 5.15pm start. And, as ever, the great news for horse racing fans in the UK is that the 2021 Grand National is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV the channel to tune into. The event is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time.
As it's ITV, anyone located in England can tune in for FREE - you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV license, of course (it's STV in Scotland).
For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.
Not in the UK for the Grand National? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. More details follow.
How to live stream Grand National outside your country
If you're outside your country of residence and try to stream the Grand National via your usual broadcaster, you'll likely discover that you can't due to geo-blocking restrictions.
But there's still a way to tune in! By downloading and installing a VPN, you can tell your device it's back at home and enjoy your home coverage wherever you are. Make sure you read all the fine print first, though, ensuring you're in compliance with any terms and conditions.
Use a VPN to watch Grand National from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN
We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Basically making it super easy to use
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
How to watch Grand National FREE: live stream online in Ireland
Virgin Media One (formerly Ireland's TV3) is the channel that horse racing fans based in the Republic of Ireland will want to head to for the Grand National.
This means you can also get a 100% free Grand National live stream in Ireland. Watch online using Virgin Media Player - or check out its TV Anywhere app, which is available for nearly all modern devices including smartphones, tablets, computers and more.
Coverage starts at 2pm IST, with the Grand National itself scheduled for 5.15pm.
Not in Ireland for the Grand National? Enjoy the same craic-ing coverage you would at home with the help of a good VPN - as explained above.
How to watch a Grand National live stream in Canada
Horse racing fans based in Canada can live stream the 2021 Grand National on the CBC Sports website.
Coverage starts at 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning, with the main race set to begin at 12.15pm ET / 9.15am PT.
Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route set out above and tune in to their service of choice regardless of where they are right now.
2021 Grand National live stream: how to watch the Aintree horse race in Australia
Horse racing fans Down Under will find that premium TV provider Foxtel is the holder of Grand National 2021 rights, with the race set to be shown on Sky Thoroughbred Central.
Coverage starts at 11pm AEST on Saturday night, with the main race set for 2.15am in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Not in Australia? Aussies abroad looking to watch a Grand National live stream should find that a good VPN helps them access their home streaming services wherever they are.
2021 Grand National runners and riders
- Bristol de Mai (Fra): 10 11 10, Mr Simon Munir, Mr Isaac Souede, Nigel Twiston-Davies
- The Storyteller (Ire): 10 11 8, Mrs Pat Sloan, Mrs Denise Foster
- Chris's Dream (Ire): 9 11 7, Robcour, Henry de Bromhead
- Yala Enki (Fra): 11 11 3, Hills of Ledbury Ltd, Paul Nicholls
- Ballyoptic (Ire): 11 11 1, Mills & Mason Partnership, Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Definitly Red (Ire): 12 11 1, Phil & Julie Martin, Brian Ellison
- Lake View Lad (Ire): 11 11 0, Mr Trevor Hemmings, N. W. Alexander
- Burrows Saint (Fra): 8 10 13, Mrs S. Ricci, W. P. Mullins
- Magic of Light (Ire): 10 10 13, Ann & Alan Potts Limited, Mrs J. Harrington
- Acapella Bourgeois (Fra): 11 10 12, Slaneyville Syndicate, W. P. Mullins
- Anibale Fly (Fra): 11 10 12, Mr John P. McManus, A. J. Martin
- Mister Malarky (GB) 8 10 12, Wendy & Malcolm Hezel, Colin Tizzard
- Talkischeap (Ire): 9 10 12, Charles Dingwall, Alan King
- Tout Est Permis (Fra): 8 10 12, Gigginstown House Stud, Noel Meade
- Kimberlite Candy (Ire): 9 10 10, Mr John P. McManus, Tom Lacey
- Any Second Now (Ire): 9 10 9, Mr John P. McManus, T. M. Walsh
- Balko des Flos (Fra): 10 10 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Henry de Bromhead
- Alpha des Obeaux (Fra): 11 10 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Ok Corral (Ire): 11 10 8, Mr John P. McManus, Nicky Henderson
- Takingrisks (Ire): 12 10 7, Mr Frank Bird, Nicky Richards
- Shattered Love (Ire): 10 10 7, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Jett (Ire): 10 10 7, Mr Robert Waley-Cohen, Mrs J. Harrington
- Lord du Mesnil (Fra): 8 10 6, Mr Paul Porter & Mike & Mandy Smith, Richard Hobson
- Potters Corner (Ire): 11 10 6, All Stars Sports Racing, J Davies, Christian Williams
- Class Conti (Fra): 9 10 6, Mr Simon Munir, Mr Isaac Souede, W. P. Mullins
- Milan Native (Ire): 8 10 6, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Discorama (Fra): 8 10 6, Thomas Friel/Andrew Gemmell, Paul Nolan
- Vieux Lion Rouge (Fra): 12 10 5, Prof Caroline Tisdall & Mr John Gent, David Pipe
- Cloth Cap (Ire): 9 10 5, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Jonjo O'Neill
- Cabaret Queen (GB) 9 10 5, Syndicates.Racing, W. P. Mullins
- Minellacelebration (Ire): 11 10 5, Mr Nick Elliott, Katy Price
- Canelo (Ire): 8 10 4, Mr John P. McManus, Alan King
- The Long Mile (GB) 7 10 4, Mr John P. McManus, J.P.Dempsey
- Give Me A Copper (Ire): 11 10 4, Done, Ferguson, Mason, Nicholls & Wood Paul Nicholls
- Farclas (Fra): 7 10 3, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Minella Times (Ire): 8 10 3, Mr John P. McManus, Henry de Bromhead
- Sub Lieutenant (Ire): 12 10 3, Ms G. Howell, Georgie Howell
- Hogan's Height (Ire): 10 10 3, Foxtrot Racing: Hogan's Height, Jamie Snowden
- Double Shuffle (Ire): 11 10 2, Crossed Fingers Partnership, Tom George
- Ami Desbois (Fra): 11 10 2, The Reserved Judgment Partnership, Graeme McPherson
- Blaklion (GB) 12 10 2, Darren & Annaley Yates, Dan Skelton
- Some Neck (Fra): 10 10 1, Some Neck Partnership, John McConnell
- Secret Reprieve (Ire): 7 10 1, Mr & Mrs William Rucker, Evan Williams
- Kauto Riko (Fra): 10 9 13, Mr and Mrs J.Dale and Partners, Tom Gretton
- Fagan (GB) 11 9 13, Mr Ben Brackenbury, Alex Hales
- Deise Aba (Ire): 8 9 13, Mr Trevor Hemmings, Philip Hobbs
- Valtor (Fra): 12 9 13, Mr Simon Munir, Mr Isaac Souede, Nicky Henderson
- Golan Fortune (Ire): 9 9 13, P Middleton, M Lowther, Phil Middleton
- Run Wild Fred (Ire): 7 9 11, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- The Hollow Ginge (Ire): 8 9 11, The Ginge Army, Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Captain Drake (Ire): 8 9 11, Gary Stevens, Brian and Sandy Lambert, Harry Fry
- Another Venture (Ire): 10 9 11, Racing For Maggie's Partnership, Kim Bailey
- Crievehill (Ire): 9 9 11, Highclere T'Bred Racing - Crievehill, Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Flying Angel (Ire): 10 9 10, Mr R. J. Rexton, Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Prime Venture (Ire): 10 9 10, Mrs Janet Davies, Evan Williams
- Le Breuil (Fra): 9 9 10, Mrs Emma Palmer, Ben Pauling
- Hold The Note (Ire): 7 9 9, Mr T. P. Radford, Mick Channon
- Plan of Attack (Ire): 8 9 9, Mr A. Halsall, Henry de Bromhead
- Roaring Bull (Ire): 8 9 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Dounikos (Fra): 10 9 9, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Musical Slave (Ire): 8 9 8, Mr John P. McManus, Philip Hobbs
- Soupy Soups (Ire): 10 9 8, Equi ex Incertis Partners, Neil Mulholland
- Beau Bay (Fra): 10 9 7, Mr Peter Green & Dr RDP Newland, Dr Richard Newland
- Shantou Flyer (Ire): 11 9 7, David Maxwell Racing Limited, Paul Nicholls
- Hear No Evil (Ire): 9 9 7, Mr Patrick Joseph McCartan, Noel C. Kelly
- Monbeg Notorious (Ire): 10 9 6, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Aforementioned (Fra): 8 9 5, Gigginstown House Stud, Mrs Denise Foster
- Fingerontheswitch (Ire): 11 9 3, Cahill, Atwell & Crofts, Neil Mulholland