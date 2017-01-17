LG looks set to launch two Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches on February 9

The first smartwatches to launch with Android Wear 2.0 will reportedly be built by LG. In close collaboration with Google, it is said to be planning to launch the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style concurrently on February 9 – not so coincidentally the same day that Android Wear 2.0 is rumored to go live. Both watches are reported to be available the following day.



As you might have guessed from their names, the watches will differ slightly in both their respective designs and feature sets. And between the two, the LG Watch Sport appears to be the more high-end option based on specs alone.



The 14.2mm-thick (!!!) watch will reportedly have a 1.38-inch plastic-covered OLED screen running at 480 x 480. Inside, the Sport will carry 768MB of RAM, 4GB of internal storage and a 430mAH battery. What we don’t know is which chipset will power the watch.



Additionally, the Sport will boast 3G and LTE connectivity with which you can make and receive calls – all without lugging your phone along. Lastly, it will rock IP68 elemental resistance and a heart rate sensor.

All about style

The LG Watch Style, by comparison, seems to put the focus more on form than function. First off, it’s considerably thinner than the Sport at 10.8mm (just a hair thinner than the Huawei Watch), and the 1.2-inch 360 x 260 screen will offer a more low-profile look that many desire in a smartwatch.



Looking past the design differences, the Style has a fairly standard looking spec sheet for a next-gen smartwatch. It is said to feature 512MB of RAM, 4GB of flash storage and a more meager 240mAh. Unlike the waterproof LG Watch Sport, the Style will be IP67 to protect against splashes.



Both watches possess a familiar circular design, as well as limited iOS compatibility, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi functionality. But only the Sport will feature built-in GPS to track runs, and NFC for use with Android Pay.



No price has been detailed for the new LG smartwatches, but with a February 9 reveal, we don’t have too long to wait.

Via VentureBeat