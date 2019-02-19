GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will match GTX 1070’s performance according to another leak

Another benchmark for Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1660 Ti has popped up online, once again illustrating that the reportedly imminent graphics card will be roughly equivalent to a GTX 1070 in terms of performance.

The benchmark was spotted by TUM_APISAK – who has been the source of all the GTX 1660 Ti benchmark leaks we’ve seen, in fact – and it’s an Ashes of the Singularity result (again – more on that in a moment) at 1080p resolution with graphics quality set to ‘crazy’ (i.e. very demanding).

Ashes of the Singularity - Escalation StatsCrazy (1080p) ScoreGTX 1660 Ti - 4800RTX 2060 - 5500GTX 1060 - 3800GTX 1070 - 4900February 18, 2019

The score achieved by the 1660 Ti was 4,800, which blows away the GTX 1060 at 3,800. It is also almost as fast as the GTX 1070 which hit 4,900, and this is pretty much in line with all the previous leaked (and therefore unverified) results. As you can see, the RTX 2060 pushed up to 5,500, incidentally.

Ashes to Ashes

We’ve actually seen a previous Ashes of the Singularity 1080p benchmark with ‘high’ graphics details in which the GTX 1660 Ti scored 7,400, and in this case, that was almost 20% faster than GTX 1060 (on 6,200). So with this new ‘crazy’ benchmark, the 1660 Ti is actually just over 25% faster – meaning the rough takeaway is that the allegedly incoming GPU will be between 20% to 25% faster than the GTX 1060.

This previous Ashes result for the 1660 Ti was also roughly in the same ballpark as the GTX 1070, plus a leaked Final Fantasy XV benchmark we saw yesterday actually pegged the 1660 Ti as a tad quicker than the 1070, to the tune of about one percentage point.

And with this new Ashes benchmark indicating the 1660 Ti is roughly 2% slower, it seems pretty safe to say that Nvidia’s new GPU really will be a match for the outgoing GTX 1070.

Although we would quickly add there’s only so much you can gauge on leaked benchmarks, and indeed the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti isn’t even confirmed as such yet.

The weight of evidence around means it will almost certainly be arriving soon, though, as we’ve even seen several retail boxes for the graphics card now. Nvidia is expected to launch the GPU later this week, so we won’t have long to wait theoretically.

If you’re wondering what the differences are between the 1660 Ti and Nvidia’s beefier RTX cards, they are all based on the new Turing architecture, but the GTX model won’t have ray tracing tech or benefit from Nvidia’s DLSS trickery (plus it also won’t be as quick, obviously).

However, there are definitely plenty of folks who will happily live without ray tracing for a much more affordable price tag, which is hopefully what the GTX 1660 Ti will boast – the rumored price point is $279 (around £215, AU$390).

