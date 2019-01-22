GTX 1660 Ti could be 20% faster than GTX 1060 according to leaked benchmark

Rumors recently began circulating that Nvidia is about to launch a new graphics card – the GTX 1660 Ti, which is a Turing GPU without the ray tracing technology (RTX) of Nvidia's recent graphics card, and now a fresh benchmark leak gives us an (alleged) glimpse of its power.

Assuming this leak, from the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark database, is indeed true, it shows that the GTX 1660 Ti scored 7,400 at 1080p (high) resolution, as spotted by prolific leaker TUM_APISAK (via Videocardz).

AOTS - GTX 1660 Ti High (1080p) Score 7400 ( Laptop ) GTX 1060 High (1080p) Score 6200 ( Laptop ) pic.twitter.com/wdQ1lgFJ1CJanuary 21, 2019

In comparison, the GTX 1060 recorded a result of 6,200, which makes the incoming GTX 1660 Ti almost 20% faster, and therefore in the same ballpark as the GTX 1070 – of course, assuming that the graphics card actually exists.

Naturally, exactly how exciting this result is depends on how much the new graphics card costs, so we can’t put things fully into perspective until we know that. The broad idea seems to pitch this GPU between the old GTX 1060 and the new RTX 2060.

Reported reveal

Nvidia will reportedly reveal the GTX 1660 Ti – and rumor has it there will also be a GTX 1660, which makes some kind of sense – at some point in February.

We’ll just have to sit tight and see, although the naming scheme of these alleged GPUs does seem rather odd (you would expect Nvidia to stick with its current naming convention and call these newcomers the 1160 and 1160 Ti).

The theory is that the GTX 1660 Ti will run with a TU116 GPU sporting 1,536 CUDA cores, backed by 6GB of GDDR6 video memory. So it looks to be a powerful enough offering, aimed at those who aren’t that bothered about ray tracing, and don’t want to fork out the substantial premium for an RTX model.

At any rate, whether this speculation turns out to be on the money, or not, Nvidia will surely be looking to introduce some form of more wallet-friendly GPU for this current generation.