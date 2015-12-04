Watch every 2016 game trailer from the 2015 Game Awards

The Game Awards are all about the trailers
Hey, when the host feels the need to blatantly remind everyone that the awards are a key part of the show, chances are whether they are a key part of the show is in question. But hey, don't let that stop the hype train from sweeping you away - that's half the fun of gaming, no?
Natch, the 2015 Game Awards more than delivered, with more than 8 trailers for games incoming next year and beyond. From the teasers for games that we already knew about to the ones that frankly shocked the crowd, here's every trailer shown at the 2015 Game Awards.
Telltale Games's Batman
Like any halfway decent late-year teaser trailer, this one tells us just about nil in specific regarding how the masterminds behind The Walking Dead adventure game will put Batman under that lens. Just about all we know is that Telltale is working on a Batman game and it is expected to release in 2016.
For some, that alone is enough to go into a tizzy. When you think about it, Telltale's most successful adventure games have been adaptations of comic books. So, maybe there's a little more to those tizzies after all.
Rock Band VR for Oculus Rift
Palmer Luckey is so, so ready for Rock Band on Oculus Rift. Just look at this rock montage with Dragonforce - could he be any more pumped? (Granted, Palmer's been known to gush.)
But, based on the gameplay footage shown, the Rock Band lover in me can't resist actually (well, at least close to it) getting on stage behind a fake guitar. And the wait won't be long: developer Harmonix intends to release it alongside the Oculus Rift early in 2016.
Far Cry Primal
More like Far Cray Primal. I haven't jumped too deep into this lauded open world series yet, but this is just enough first-25-minutes-of-A-Space-Odyssey, plus Conan the Barbarian to be a worthy entry point for this holdout.
The animals always seemed the most interesting point about Far Cry, so bring it on. I sure hope you can somehow hang glide, though. (Pterodactyls?)
Psychonauts 2
More folks than you might think freaked out over this one. Fans of game maker Tim Schafer's original game on the Xbox have been clamoring for a sequel for a decade.
Yes, it truly has been a decade, and if that doesn't make you feel old, nothing will. We weren't treated with anything in the way of gameplay. But seeing those weirdly adorable faces should be enough to drive some people to crowdfund the hell out of this project.
Quantum Break
We haven't heard much more than peep about developer Remedy Entertainment's ambitious TV show-meets-video game Quantum Break before this year's show. (Frankly, to the point that I had kind of forgotten about it.)
This trailer seems to recognize that, vaguely setting up the whole story, narrated by none other than real-life show and in-game star Shawn Ashmore as Jack Joyce. I'm getting a Quantum Leap on a mean streak vibe, and I'm 100% OK with that.
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
This is by no means a complaint, but we have been a bit inundated with Uncharted 4 footage these days. Granted, plenty of what was on display in the trailer during the show is rehashed from previous spots, this lengthy new bit is enough to make you spoiler-averse.
The scene sets up series star Nathan Drake in a bout of fisticuffs with a vaguely English woman over "The Crucifix." That's it, I already know too much.
Star Citizen
Speaking of games we've been beaten over the head with already, when is this one going to get out of my dreams and into my PC (as a finished product, mind)? Wing Commander creator Chris Roberts sold me (and probably you) on this concept a long time ago.
Four years and countless revisions and trailers and trailers to promote those revisions, we're left looking at another trailer. Sure, I can play the "alpha", but why when I can just sit back and complain about it until something bug-free arrives?
So ... Shaq-Fu is back
Remember when you ironically said "Man, someone needs to remake Shaq-Fu," to your buddies after reminiscing about how hilarious (and hilariously awful) of a game it was? Well, that someone must've overheard you and took it seriously, because here we are.
This time around, the game looks less like a traditional fighter (you know, Street Fighter?) and more like a beat-em-up brawler (you know, Streets of Rage?), oddly enough. Regardless, and for better or worse, Shaq-Fu is reborn.