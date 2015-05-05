Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 will feature sick kickflips and projectiles

Tony Hawk is returning to consoles everywhere with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5, a game that hopes to regain the spark of the franchise's earliest titles. According to Game Informer, Pro Skater 5 is slated for release on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 and Xbox One. No release date was announced, but it's coming to next-gen consoles first.

The game is being developed by Robomodo, the name behind the maligned Tony Hawk: Ride and Tony Hawk: Shred games. While this bit of news probably feels like a nose grind on your hopes and dreams, the developer says it's aspiring to achieve the beloved gameplay of the first four Tony Hawk games.

At the same time, it's also clear the new title will feature some fresh and intriguing new ideas, including new power-ups and "the ability to shoot projectiles for specific missions," Game Informer says. How on earth shooting projectiles will integrate with classic game play is yet to be seen, but Robomodo promises to wed the old with the new.

While Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 5 probably won't have us collecting tapes with Bucky Lasek or introduce us to the hottest 90's alt rock tracks again, it's an exciting idea to return to the golden age of kickflips. Game Informer nabbed some images of the upcoming game, which you can see below.

Credit: Game Informer

Via The Verge