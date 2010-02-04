Sony now ready to charge for PSN?

A senior Sony executive has stated that the plans are under consideration for the company to start charging for its PlayStation Network service.

Kaz Hirai, Chairman and CEO of Sony Computer Entertainment America, first said the charges were under consideration, following a questionnaire in Asia asking whether gamers would be prepared to pay for the PSN service.

Now Sony's senior vice president of marketing, Peter Dille, has added his voice to the chorus.

Without giving a definitive yes, he said: "That's something that we're actively thinking about. What's the best way to approach that if we were to do that? You know, no announcements at this point in time, but it's something we're thinking about."

Ready to wage war

Dille feels that PSN has now matured to the point where it's the equal of Microsoft's Xbox Live, and plans to better it by working "to address consumers' wants and needs.

"And try to also surprise and delight consumers with things they didn't think they needed because that's always been what makes PlayStation a little bit different -- that we try to be a little bit visionary."

Dille also revealed that PSN is also planning its own reality show, to be called The Tester, where contestants will compete to win a job as a tester at Sony games.

"It's that type of original programming that helps differentiate the platform and helps tip the balance to people making a decision to get on board with PlayStation versus the competition because they can get things here they can't get anywhere else."

Via IGN