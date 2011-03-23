Rumour: Valve's Steam heading to iOS and Android

PC gaming stalwart Valve is rumoured to be developing a new version of its popular Steam gaming download portal for Android mobiles and Apple's iPhone, iPad and iPhone.

Valve launched a Mac version of Steam last May which proved to be hugely successful in the Mac gaming community, unsurprisingly.

Steam on mobile

However, the suggestion that Valve could now be looking to bring Steam to mobile devices, which emerged from a recent meeting between one Steampowered.com forum user and Valve boss Gabe Newell, points towards an exciting future for hardcore gaming on mobile.

Discussing the possibility that iOS and Android could become Steam-powered gaming platforms, Newell confirmed that Valve was looking into the iOS/Android platform for possible expansions with Steam.

Details, as you would expect at this early stage, are non-existent, but the mere fact that Valve is looking into iOS and Android mobile gaming options is exciting enough news in itself, for any self-respecting gamer that wants to see lots more in-depth hardcore titles on their mobile phone in future.

Apple and Valve have clearly developed a good working relationship since the launch of Steam for Mac in 2010, so the suggestion that a version of Steam is soon to be announced for iOS devices seems more than plausible.

Via 9to5Mac.com