PSN has gone back to the dial-up era

Some European PlayStation Network users are complaining that their download speeds have reduced considerably, but they're not alone. It appears that PSN is slow for everybody in Europe right now.

It comes at a particularly bad time - this week saw the launch of Batman: Arkham Knight, and downloading the game is taking up to three days right now. Even the day one 3.5GB patch is taking up to 12 hours, according to GamesRadar.

On the PlayStation forum, Sony said it's aware of the problem and is investigating right now. We'll keep you updated.