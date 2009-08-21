PS3 Slim gets much-improved audio

More tech details are slowly seeping out on the newly announced PS3 Slim from Sony, with the latest news being that the latest PlayStation 3 has much-improved audio features compared to the original PS3.

In addition to what we already learnt from Sony's media conference earlier in the week – which focused on the physical size of the unit, the increased 120GB hard drive capacity and other features such as the fact that the PS3 Slim supports BraviaLink – the latest tech news out of Japan indicates that the PS3 Slim will bitstream Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio direct to your receiver.

PS3 Slim trumps the 'Phat'

The HDMI chip on the PS3 'Phat' couldn't bitstream new high def codecs like Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA, having to decode it internally and then sending the data to your receiver via LPCM.

Of course, you are only really going to notice the audio-improvements if you have a really good high-end surround sound set up.

TechRadar can only surmise that Sony didn't want to make too much of a big deal about the improved technical features on the PS3 Slim, in order to fully run down the remaining stocks of the 'Phats'.

