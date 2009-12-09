PS3 motion-controller has biometric reader

Sony's PS3 motion controller release date is set for this coming Easter holiday season, although the tech is still shrouded in secrecy.

However, a new filing from Sony Computer Entertainment shows that the company is thinking about adding in a number of rather strange attachments to the controller, as well as a biometric reader that will be able to identify the user of the controller.

The new filing is available for all to see via the US Patent and Trademark Office website.

Microphones, flashlights, maracas!

Sony is looking at adding in a variety of attachments to add to its motion controller's functionality, including microphones, flashlights, maracas, crosshairs and a rather frightening-looking 'nunchuck' style device in which two controllers are connected together.

Sony's patent also describes that the on ball attachments will be illuminated with different colours to help to differentiate between players and to provide user feedback, "such as when the player is being 'hit'; or to let a player know when the controller isn't being recognized by the PS3's camera."

The USB slot in the controller will let gamers transfer info to the controller's onboard memory, the patent adds, noting that:

"For example, one file is a game that is loaded to the base station for playing, another file contains karaoke songs that can be used in a sing-along game, another file contains new player rosters and statistics for an update to a sports game."

Biometric readers for PS3

The new PS3 controller also looks likely to get a biometric reader, including "a thumb reader used to validate the identity of the person holding the controller by analyzing the biometric data provided by the attachment."

What with Project Natal emerging from Microsoft's labs in 2010 and Nintendo certain to up its game yet again with improved motion-control software, next year is already shaping up to be an interesting one for gaming.

