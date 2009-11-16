Nintendo dishes out free WiiWare demos

Nintendo has announced that it is making a number of WiiWare games freely available for downloading this month, in a bid to show off what the DIY-developer service is capable of.

From today through until 16 January 2010 Wii gamers can download and play World of Goo (2D Boy), six levels of strategy title Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: My Life as a Darklord, as well as the opening levels of

Bit.Trip: Beat

, and

NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits.

"Since it launched in May last year, WiiWare has become the source for Wii owners around the world to try some of the most creative ideas from both top developers and independent studios," Nintendo tells us today.

How to get free Wii games

Should you not have taken a gander at WiiWare yet then Official Nintendo Magazine provides you with the idiot's guide, which is:

At the start of this service, all demos are directly available from the main entry point of the Wii Shop Channel, the recommendation page

Alternatively you simply need to visit the WiiWare section of the Wii Shop Channel and select 'Search by Genre'

Next you choose the 'Demo' genre to get a list of all demos currently available. Every demo can be downloaded to your Wii console or to an SD Card free of charge, so feel free to try as many as you like

Just pick the title of your choice, select 'Download' and you will be playing before you know it

For more on WiiWare check out the official website at www.wiiware.co.uk for the latest news and releases.