Keep fit with the new Wii Fit Body Check Channel

Nintendo has just announced the new Wii Fit Body Check Channel in partnership with NEC, Panasonic and Hitachi.

The Wii Fit Body Check Channel provides an user-friendly interface to deliver keep fit instructions. It also connects to the internet to send your Wii Fit player data to health and exercise experts.

That latter aspect of the new channel is where the partnerships with NEC, Panasonic and Hitachi come into effect.

Website Andriasang reports that: "The systems use Wii Fit Body Check Channel as a bridge between users and professionals, offering the two parties a better means of communication."

Long term health advice

Hitachi Software Engineering will be testing its software in February, hoping to roll it out to Wii Fit fans soon after.

The report adds that, "Panasonic's system, 'Plissimo Sigusa', will be offered to health organizations and insurance companies in April," and adds that, "NEC's system, developed with NEC Mobiling, will take the form of a health support system for NEC Group employees and their families to kick off in April."

The aim is to offer Wii Fit users long term guidance on health and fitness.

The Wii Fit Body Check Channel program will also support walking data from Nintendo's Lifestyle Rhythm DS title Aruite Wakaru Seikatsu Rhythm DS.