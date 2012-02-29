Game stores dealt Mass Effect 3 stock blow

Beleaguered videogame retailer Game has revealed in a leaked memo that it won't be stocking EA game Mass Effect 3, and that all games from Electronic Arts going forward are set to be ignored by the company.

It is all to do with supply issues since the company's credit rating changed at the beginning of the year. EA and other publishers seem reticent to give the stores any copies of games, in case the unthinkable happens and they go into liquidation.

"We currently have a supply issue with regards to Mass Effect 3, which means that GAME and Gamestation will not be able to fulfil orders for Mass Effect 3 at this time," said the email to customers who pre-ordered.

"We want to give customers as much notice about this as possible and provide them with a range of options ahead of launch.

"We appreciate that this is disappointing for our customers, and we apologise sincerely for the inconvenience that this will cause."

Those who put down a £5 deposit will get their money back in good-will vouchers.

Game off

EA is one of the biggest games publishers in the world and for Game and Gamestation to not stock the likes of Fifa Street, Tiger Woods PGA Tour 13 and, of course, Mass Effect 3 is a massive blow and one which puts into question how long the company can survive.

Eurogamer is claiming that Nintendo distributed games are also not to be sold in the future and it also didn't manage to get an Ubisoft PS Vita games in stock at launch.

