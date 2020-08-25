Fitbit launches three new fitness trackers to help you handle the stress of 2020

Fitbit has unveiled three new fitness trackers, including a brand new model specifically designed to help monitor and manage stress.

We got an early glimpse of all three devices when a set of 3D renders leaked last week. We were able to hazard a few guesses about the new watches' features based on the images (including the Sense's ECG sensor), but the full specs weren't revealed until a virtual press conference on August 24.

The Fitbit Sense features EDA (electrodermal activity) scanning, which detects changes in your skin's conductivity indicative of stress, You can use these measurements to track your stress levels over time, and take steps to manage them (including breathing exercises, which you can perform using the Sense's built-in app).

The Sense is also the first Fitbit to feature an ECG sensor, which can detect abnormal changes in heart rate, and alert you if your heart rate is unusually fast or slow. This tool is currently awaiting approval from the FDA, plus authorities in other countries, so we may have to wait for a future firmware update for it to become available.

There's also a built-in skin temperature sensor, which can alert you to potential signs of illness, including respiratory infections, before you start to notice symptoms.

The Fitbit Sense costs $329 / £299 / AU$499.95. Like all of the new Fitbits are now available to pre-order from Fitbit's own website and selected retailers, and are due to ship at the end of September. Fitbit hasn't given an exact date, which seems wise right now.

Leave the phone at home

Fitbit also unveiled a new device in its Versa line, the Fitbit Versa 3. This is a big step up from its predecessor, with on-board GPS, improved voice controls (now supporting both Alexa and Google Assistant) and the ability to play music directly from Pandora and Deezer. Spotify users can control their playlists remotely.

The Versa 3 is available to pre-order now for $229 / £199.99 / AU$299.95 – the same price as the Versa 2 at launch.

Finally, Fitbit revealed the Fitbit Inspire 2, a new entry-level fitness tracker with a subtly refreshed design and a handful of new features.

The Inspire 2 now supports Active Minutes – a way of ensuring you don't just hit your step counts each day, but also spend sufficient time at heart rates high enough to improve your cardiovascular health. It can be complicated to understand, but Activity Minutes is a way if simplifying it and breaking it down into manageable goals.

The Inspire 2 costs £99.95 / £ 89.99 / AU$179.95, and includes a full year of Fitbit Premium for new users. That's an impressive deal considering an annual Premium subscription usually costs $79.99 / £79.99 (about AU$110) when purchased alone.