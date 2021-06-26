DJI Mini SE release date, price, specs and what we want to see

The rumored DJI Mini SE is shaping up to be the ideal drone for anyone who needs an affordable, beginner-friendly aerial camera with automated flying smarts. But is the Mini SE actually a brand-new drone and when might we see it?

Recent leaks from retailers like Walmart have given us a good idea of how the DJI Mini SE is shaping up, despite the fact that there's been no official news from the drone maker yet. Understandably, DJI declined to comment when we asked it about the leaks.

If those leaks are accurate, the DJI Mini SE will be a reworked, cheaper version of the DJI Mavic Mini. The latter is still on sale, but is the predecessor to DJI's current entry-level drone for beginners, the DJI Mini 2.

This means the DJI Mini SE is expected to lack 4K video shooting and DJI's ultra long-range OcuSync 2.0 system, instead maxing out at the 2.7K and a 4km range. But despite this, we can see the DJI Mini SE becoming the drone we regularly recommend to anyone who wants a high-quality drone without spending a fortune. Here's why.

DJI Mini SE: cut to the chase

What is the DJI Mini SE? Probably a cheaper, reworked DJI Mavic Mini

Probably a cheaper, reworked DJI Mavic Mini When is the DJI Mini SE out? The latest rumors suggest a July 15 launch date

The latest rumors suggest a July 15 launch date What will the DJI Mini SE? Expect $299 (or around £275 / AU$450)

The main DJI Mini SE leak to date comes from Walmart, which accidentally published the drone’s product page towards the beginning of June 2021.

A week later images of the placeholder card you’d take to a customer services rep to pick up the drone at Walmart were also posted on Twitter and Reddit.

Walmart really seems keen to start selling the DJI Mini SE.

These leaks suggest the DJI Mini SE will cost $299 – this converts to around £212 / AU$388, but based on the DJI Mavic Mini's pricing it will likely equate to about £275 / AU$450.

That's a solid $70 less than the current DJI Mavic Mini, which was announced in October 2019 at $399 and currently sells at $369. Since then, DJI has released the slightly higher-end DJI Mini 2.

This was announced in November 2020 for $449 / £419 / AU$749, and offers important upgrades including 4K capture, a much longer range and some additional modes.

How long until we see the DJI Mini SE officially announced? While we don't know how trustworthy its source is, DroneXL suggests it'll be launched on July 15. Given the recent major leaks, which traditionally happen close to an event, that certainly seems plausible, but we'll update this page when we hear any official news.

DJI Mini SE specs, leaks and features

If you were hoping the DJI Mini SE might have all the goodies of the DJI Mini 2 for a lower price, it looks like you’ll be disappointed.

The various Walmart leaks suggest the DJI Mini SE will be much closer to the 2019 DJI Mavic Mini in terms of specs and ability. Judging by what we’ve seen so far, it seems almost identical, bar a few exterior design tweaks.

For example, some visible screws on the rotor arms are gone. And in the promo images at least, some gaps in the folding design may have been filled in.

A leaked of the DJI Mini SE (left) vs the current DJI Mavic Mini (right). (Image credit: Future)

The essentials appear to the same, though. DJI’s Mini SE is an ultra-light 249g drone. That gram under 250g is important as it keeps it in the C0 class in the UK, and means it does not need to be registered in the US.

As ever, you should be aware of the other numerous regulations that apply to all drones, regardless of size, in the country in which you'll fly them. But in many regions, this would still mark the DJI Mini SE as one of the easier drones to fly out of the box.

(Image credit: Future)

The DJI Mini SE will likely have a 12MP camera on a 3-axis stabilizer gimbal and be capable of recording video at 2.7K/30p. This matches the DJI Mavic Mini, although we cannot be sure they use exactly the same lens and sensor. Unhelpfully, there appears to be no information on the actual sensor chip used in the Mavic Mini for comparisons after the Mini SE's launch.

That said, looking at out DJI Mavic Mini review (or our sample footage below) is likely a reasonable way to see what you can expect from the DJI Mini SE's image quality. A lack of 4K capture is the most obvious restriction, as is its maximum 40Mbps bit-rate. This was bumped to 100Mbps on the DJI Mini 2. But otherwise, you can expect the Mini SE's image quality to be very strong for its rumored price point.

The Mini SE's range is likely to be lower than DJI’s mid-range and high-end drones, too. That's because it appears to use the same Wi-Fi based system as the Mavic Mini, resulting in range of 2.5 miles or 4km. It does not have OcuSync 2.0, a DJI wireless tech that sees range increase to 10km.

This may disappoint some, but it fits the DJI Mini SE's likely audience. You might buy one of these as your first 'proper' drone, having tired of the tiny one you bought on a whim that gets blown around by a light breeze. The DJI Mini SE’s flight time is also reportedly 30 minutes, once again matching the Mavic Mini.

So is this just a Mavic Mini with a couple of cosmetic tweaks and a lower price? It might be just this, and a way to consolidate the 'Mini' name as a full range of products.

However, there are a few parts we don’t know about yet. There are mixed reports about the kind of controller the DJI Mini SE will use, for example.

The DJI Mini 2 controller (left) vs the smaller, foldable DJI Mavic Mini controller (Image credit: DJI)

One leak suggests it will have a grey pad that's similar to the DJI Mini 2’s design. This has a clamp to accommodate your phone, to show the video stream from the drone’s camera.

Meanwhile, another leak of the drone's possible packaging suggests the DJI Mini SE will have the older fold-out style controller included with the DJI Mavic Mini. That first leak was an online product page published too soon, the second an in-store card that details what you get in the box. Which is correct? Given the apparent lack of Ocusync 2.0 connectivity on the Mini SE, out money is on the latter.

We also do not yet know if the DJI Mini SE will have the extra software features DJI introduced in the Mini 2: these include raw photo capture, automatic panorama shooting and the 'Boomerang' QuickShot mode. Raw images are probably the addition we’d most like to see, as the DJI Mini 2 shoots fairly low-resolution panoramas and manual capture is still often the best approach.

(Image credit: Future)

DJI Mini SE early verdict

The original DJI Mavic Mini still rides high in our guide to the best beginner drones and, barring any last-minute surprises, there's no obvious reason why the Mini SE won't simply replace it on shelves and in our affections. After all, the Mini SE is only expected to bring some mild cosmetic changes and a lower price tag.

Still, there are good reasons to upgrade to the DJI Mini 2, which can shoot 4K video, has a higher video bit-rate and brings the useful addition of Ocusync 2.0 connectivity. The latter allows the drone to automatically switch between 2.4GHz and 5.8Ghz frequencies, in order to maintain the strongest connection possible, so it's not just about improved range.

One other small factor to consider is the availability of third-party apps like Litchi for the current DJI Mavic Mini. This brings some additional features, like subject-tracking, that aren't available on DJI's smaller drones out of the box. This app still isn't available for the DJI Mini 2, so it seems unlikely it'd be available for the DJI Mini SE for a while.

If this is important to you, it could still be worth looking out for DJI Mavic Mini deals instead, but otherwise the DJI Mini SE is shaping up to be an excellent alternative to affordable new rivals like the FIMI X8 Mini and Hubsan Zino Mini Pro. We'll bring you all of the official news, and our full review, as soon as it touches down in the real world.