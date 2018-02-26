Canon’s AI Bounce takes auto-flash to a whole new level

Canon has released a new flash that claims to use artificial intelligence to give you the perfect bounce flash by measuring the space between the camera, the subject, and objects that it can bounce flash off to get the perfect lighting.

Canon’s Speedlite 470EX-AI does a test flash, and then based on the bounce automatically adjusts the angle of the flash head in order to deliver perfect lighting for your shot.

With a 180-degree range of motion left to right, and a 120-degree range of motion up and down, the full-auto mode allows the Speedlite 470EX-AI a vast range of control over flash angle.

A little more flash

If you’re a little more ‘pro’ and don’t want your camera dictating where the flash is pointing, there is another function that we can imagine getting a fair amount of use: semi-auto mode allows you to set flash angle, which stays constant, even when you move the camera from landscape to portrait mode.

The Speedlite 470EX-AI can recharge to full power in 5.5 seconds with 4 AA/LR6 batteries, or 3.5 seconds with rechargeable NiMH batteries. It also has a high-speed sync function which enables the flash to be fired several times in rapid succession, giving you a higher shutter speed for great action shots.

With a Guide No of 47m2, and a lens coverage from 24mm to 105mm (even stretching to 14mm with an adaptor), it certainly looks like a capable flash.

The Canon Speedlite 470EX-AI will be available in April 2018 for $400 (£499.99). Pricing for Australia is yet to be determined, although Canon usually does leave it to the discretion of the dealers.